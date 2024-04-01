What will Duke basketball roster look like in 2024-25 season?

Following Duke basketball’s season-ending loss to NC State in the NCAA Tournament, questions were ramping up about what the Blue Devils could look like in the 2024-25 season.

Second-year coach Jon Scheyer brought back four of five starters from a squad that won the 2023 ACC Tournament, but these Blue Devils (27-9) didn’t quite meet the expectations set in the preseason.

Injuries were a theme throughout the season, with four rotation players missing multiple games, including freshman guard Caleb Foster, who missed the final nine games of the season.

Graduate forward Ryan Young played his final game as a Blue Devil, but several other key pieces have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

With the transfer portal, recruiting, limits on scholarships and players exhausting eligibility, roster continuity is a rarity in college basketball. Here's an early look at what the Blue Devils could look like in the 2024-25 season.

Will Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain enter the NBA Draft?

Sophomore 7-footer Kyle Filipowski and freshman guard Jared McCain are projected to be first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, meaning there's a good chance both will be turning pro in the coming weeks. Filipowski averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, often showing off his ability to facilitate (he had 100 assists) and knock down shots from the perimeter as a 35% three-point shooter.

McCain averaged 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as one of Duke’s most consistent scoring options. The freshman’s knack for drilling 3s (41.4%) and maintaining his balance in the lane to finish through contact are appealing traits for pro teams. With a pair of 30-point performances in the NCAA Tournament, McCain likely boosted his draft stock even more.

Will Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor return for Blue Devils?

Jeremy Roach went through senior night activities, so the loss against NC State could be his final game with the Blue Devils. But like RJ Davis at UNC, Roach has the option to return for a fifth year due to COVID-19 rules. Despite dealing with nagging injuries, Roach was among Duke’s most reliable players and ended the season as the team’s best 3-point shooter at 43%.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor likely would have been a fringe first-round pick in the NBA Draft last season had he decided to enter. Instead, Proctor opted for another year in Durham and got mixed results on the court. Proctor showed flashes of his potential and how it could translate to the next level, but it wasn’t the year he was expecting to have with the Blue Devils. That disappointment might drive him to return.

Decisions for Mark Mitchell, Caleb Foster, Sean Stewart and TJ Power

Freshman guard Caleb Foster and sophomore Mark Mitchell were integral parts of Duke’s rotation this season, so it’s likely safe to assume both will be back with the Blue Devils. Things could be different for freshmen TJ Power and Sean Stewart, especially with six freshmen set to join the team next season. Both had positive moments this season, but if Power and Stewart want increased roles, they may have to go elsewhere. If that duo is willing to be patient, both could end up being key pieces down the road.

McDonald's All-Americans Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, along with 5-star center Khaman Maluach, headline Duke’s 2024 recruiting class

There’s a reason so many Duke fans are excited for next season. The Blue Devils have six freshmen in a 2024 recruiting class that comes in at No. 1 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. Cooper Flagg headlines the group as one of most-hyped prospects in the last few years. Khaman Maluach, a 7-footer, and Flagg could be one of the top frontcourts in the nation.

Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel are wings capable of scoring at a high level in a variety of ways for the Blue Devils, and Darren Harris is a knockdown shooter. Then there’s Patrick Ngongba, a post player who has dealt with injuries and could be brought along slowly as he recovers. It’s another loaded class for Duke capable of getting the Devils back to the Final Four.

What Duke basketball needs in the transfer portal

With six freshmen set to join the roster and a few key current pieces likely returning, the Blue Devils might not be shopping for much in the transfer portal. But if they lose Roach, Proctor and McCain, finding a veteran guard would be a wise decision.

