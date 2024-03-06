Meet Khaman Maluach, Duke basketball's latest big-time recruit as a 7-foot-2 center

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer continues to add big-time players to the Blue Devils’ top-ranked 2024 recruiting class.

According to ESPN, 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach on Wednesday became the latest elite prospect to commit to Duke.

Maluach, a five-star recruit from NBA Academy Africa, gives Scheyer a center to join top-ranked recruit Cooper Flagg, fellow big Patrick Ngongba and a trio of players – Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans – known for their ability to knock down shots.

Maluach, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, hasn’t been included in 247Sports’ Composite rankings as of Wednesday afternoon. He was in the mix to go the professional route and possibly join G League Ignite before choosing the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA.

Khaman Maluach’s fit with Cooper Flagg, other Duke basketball recruits

Considered the top center in the 2024 class, Maluach’s versatility as a defender and scorer will instantly make him one of the elite talents in college basketball next season.

The 17-year-old South Sudan native honed his skills at NBA Academy Africa, a basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects on the continent. According to RealGM.com, Maluach is in his second year with the academy and is averaging 21 points, 15.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks through three games.

In February, during the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Maluach was named defensive MVP and playoff MVP of the event. He also measured a staggering 9-foot-8 standing reach in Indianapolis.

With Maluach's commitment, the Blue Devils have insurance if Kyle Filipowski decides to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Maluach and Flagg could form the nation’s top frontcourt next season, with a slew of shotmakers to surround that duo.

Either way, Maluach will arrive at Duke with a chance to be an instant headache for opponents on the interior and away from the basket as a versatile big man. Dereck Lively II and Mark Williams are the most recent centers to thrive at Duke. Both of those players were first-round picks in the NBA Draft.

