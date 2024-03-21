UNC basketball routs Wagner in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament second round

CHARLOTTE — UNC basketball didn’t look sharp at times in its 2024 NCAA Tournament opener against Wagner.

But the top-seeded Tar Heels rolled to a 90-62 win against the 16th-seeded Seahawks on Thursday at Spectrum Center to begin March Madness.

Armando Bacot (20 points, 15 rebounds), RJ Davis (22 points) and Jae'Lyn Withers (16 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for UNC (28-7), which faces No. 9 Michigan State (20-14) on Saturday in Charlotte for a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region.

The Tar Heels made it a point to attack the basket, scoring 63 of their 90 points at the free-throw line or in the paint. UNC had four players reach double-digit points.

Here are some other observations from UNC’s March Madness opener against the Wagner (17-16).

UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot continues NCAA Tournament double-double streak

It didn’t take long for Armando Bacot to continue his double-double streak in the NCAA Tournament. With 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half against the Seahawks, Bacot logged his seventh straight double-double performance in March Madness, matching Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He had six in a row during UNC’s run to the national championship game in 2022. He also had 15 or more rebounds for the sixth straight tournament game.

Jae’Lyn Withers’ March Madness debut for Tar Heels

After starting his career at Louisville, Jae’Lyn Withers is getting his first taste of the NCAA Tournament. Withers provided consistent production off the bench in the first half, scoring 10 points with four rebounds. He finished with a season-high in points and logged his second double-double of the season.

Michigan State up next for UNC

The Tar Heels will play Michigan State (20-14), which earned a 69-51 win against Mississippi State in the Round of 64, on Saturday in Charlotte. The game time has yet to be announced.

UNC has a 12-4 edge in the all-time series against the Spartans, including a 5-0 record in the NCAA Tournament. In their last postseason meeting, the Heels earned an 89-72 win in the 2009 national championship game.

