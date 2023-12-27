UNC basketball moves up in latest Bracketology after Christmas

We have hit the Christmas break point in the college basketball season with just under two months wrapped up. As we get set to hit the meat of the conference season around the game, an updated Bracketology has been released.

Joe Lunardi dropped his updated Bracketology on Tuesday, revealing where he believes teams would sit in the field of 68 to date. For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are trending upwards in the latest Bracketology as Lunardi has them as a No. 4 seed in the West Region.

The Tar Heels have been on the 4 line for the last few updates and in this one, they are set to face off against No. 13 UNC-Wilmington who already has an upset win over Kentucky this season.

In that West Region, Arizona is the No. 1 seed followed by No 2. Marquette, and No. 3 BYU.

Now, there is still a long ways to go until Selection Sunday and a lot will change, but it’s still good to see where an analyst has the Tar Heels at this point in the season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire