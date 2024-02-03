UNC basketball live score updates vs. Duke in ACC rivalry showdown

UNC basketball and Duke will meet for the 261st time this weekend in Chapel Hill.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2) are the top two teams in the ACC standings. The latest Tobacco Road rivalry showdown will tip off at 6:30 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

UNC saw its 10-game winning streak snapped at Georgia Tech, and Duke is coming off a victory at Virginia Tech.

In his debut season as head coach of the Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer led Duke to a sweep of the Tar Heels. The teams have split the last four meetings, and this is the first top-10 game between the programs since the 2019 ACC Tournament.

Here’s a look at TV, streaming info, times and a live scoreboard to follow throughout Saturday’s game.

What channel is UNC basketball vs. Duke on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC basketball vs. Duke start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 ET

UNC basketball live score updates vs. Duke

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

