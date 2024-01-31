UNC basketball vs. Duke tickets: What it'll cost to watch the Tar Heels and Blue Devils

UNC basketball welcomes Duke to Chapel Hill on Saturday for a top-10 showdown at the Smith Center.

But if you want to watch college basketball’s most intense rivalry from the Carolina blue seats inside the arena, it’ll cost you. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN), and tickets to get into the Smith Center are starting at hundreds of dollars.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2) will enter their latest meeting as the top two teams in the ACC standings.

Ticket prices start near $400 and the prices range into tens of thousands of dollars.

On Vivid Seats, prices for seats at the top of the stadium start at $396, and the lowest price in the lower bowl is $604. Oddly, the most expensive ticket is $101,507 in the upper level.

On Ticketmaster, the lowest price for a seat in the upper level is $445, and prices in the lower bowl start at $927. The price of a ticket can run as expensive as $7,520 for a seat a few rows up from the floor near midcourt.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket in the 200s section is $388. The cheapest ticket in the lower bowl is $524, and prices can go as high as $7,768 near midcourt. Someone is selling two tickets in section 232 – the upper level – for $87,498.

Each website has plenty of tickets available at both levels as of Tuesday night. All prices listed do not include website fees.

