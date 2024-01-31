What to know about ESPN’s basketball ‘College GameDay’ for UNC vs. Duke

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming back to Chapel Hill on Saturday ahead of UNC basketball vs. Duke.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2) tipoff at 6:30 p.m. that night on ESPN, but the network’s traveling college basketball pregame show starts at 11 inside the Dean E. Smith Center.

Rece Davis, the host, will be on campus alongside Jay Bilas, Jay Williams — a pair of former Duke stars — Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson.

Bilas will be on the TV call for the game with Dan Shulman.

UNC will be hosting the show for the 12th time. Here’s what else you need to know about College GameDay’s latest trip to Chapel Hill ahead of the 261st meeting between the Heels and Blue Devils.

When can fans arrive for College GameDay at the Smith Center?

The Smith Center doors will open at 8:30 a.m., but fans can get in line as early as 7:30. UNC students should use Entrance C to the arena and the general public should use Entrance D. The UNC clear bag policy will be in place for GameDay and concessions will be available. Fans are encouraged to bring signs, and UNC will provide sign-making stations outside Entrances C and D of the Smith Center.

Do you need tickets to the Duke game to attend College GameDay?

You don’t need UNC vs. Duke tickets to attend College GameDay on Saturday morning. Admission is free and seating is general admission in Sections 104-114, which is the lower bowl of the arena.

Parking for College GameDay ahead of UNC vs. Duke

UNC encourages fans to carpool, but public parking for GameDay will be available in the non-reserved sections of the Manning (middle and bottom tiers) and Bowles Lots adjacent to the Smith Center. Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off of Skipper Bowles Drive. All lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.

How you can watch UNC vs. Duke if you don’t have tickets

Even if you don’t have tickets to get inside the Smith Center for UNC vs. Duke, fans will have the opportunity to watch the game on a giant TV outside. The Tip Off Club opens at 3:30 p.m. and will remain open until the conclusion of the game. Concessions will be available. The weather in Chapel Hill is expected to be in the mid-50s for highs and mid-30s at night with clear skies.

