UNC adds sharpshooting basketball star to team via transfer portal

CHAPEL Hill, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men's basketball team took the first step in building its roster for the 2024-25 season on Sunday.

Cade Tyson, a 6-foot-7-inch forward, from Matthews, announced via Instagram that he will transfer to UNC for his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

For the past two seasons, Tyson starred for the Belmont University Bruins men’s basketball team.

In two seasons, Tyson started in 59 of 61 games and averaged 15 points per game alongside 5.3 rebounds per game.

Last season specifically, Tyson averaged 16.2 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

Tyson’s defining attribute as a player is his precision from beyond the three-point arc.

Last season, Tyson shot 46.5% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

Tyson released the following statement on his decision to transfer to UNC:

To start, I’d like to thank all of my coaches and teammates throughout the two years I spent at Belmont University. I would also like to thank the people who helped me throughout this recruiting process. Most importantly I would like to thank Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior for blessing me with this awesome opportunity. That being said, through much prayer and consideration I have decided to commit to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with two years of eligibility remaining!To start, I’d like to thank all of my coaches and teammates throughout the two years I spent at Belmont University. I would also like to thank the people who helped me throughout this recruiting process. Most importantly I would like to thank Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior for blessing me with this awesome opportunity. That being said, through much prayer and consideration I have decided to commit to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with two years of eligibility remaining! Cade Tyson on Instagram

Tyson will help the Tar Heels replace the lost production of forwards Cormac Ryan, who ran out of eligibility, and Harrison Ingram who entered the NBA Draft.

