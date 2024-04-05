UMass forward Josh Cohen goes with Eric Musselman to USC

Former UMass forward Josh Cohen announced on March 30 that he was transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, you might have noticed that Arkansas’ coach left for USC. Cohen flipped his commitment when the USC Trojans announced Eric Musselman as their next head men’s basketball coach.

Cohen spent just one year with the UMass Minutemen after spending his first four years at St. Francis (PA).

The 6-10, 220-pound power forward averaged a team-leading 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He started all 30 games this past season to earn All-Atantic 10 First Team honors.

Eric Musselman knows he has a gutted USC roster to fill out. Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis haven’t made official final decisions, but both men are fully expected to declare for the NBA draft. Kobe Johnson just transferred to UCLA. Kijani Wright and Oziyah Sellers have transferred out of the program. Dramatic, extensive roster changes are occurring, giving Musselman — viewed as college basketball’s portal king — a chance to radically remake the USC roster for the 2024-2025 season as he tries to build upon what Andy Enfield established in Los Angeles.

NEWS: UMass transfer forward Josh Cohen has flipped his commitment from Arkansas to USC, following Eric Musselman, he tells @On3sports. The 6-10 senior averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. Story: https://t.co/5uNetjZXyF pic.twitter.com/TLVDwNqeqP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2024

