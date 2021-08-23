UGA football OL Jared Wilson named true freshman All American by ESPN

ESPN recently named its preseason true freshman All American team for the 2021 college football season and included Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

“With a big body, very good feet, and impressive strength, Wilson has flashed the physical tools early to compete in the trenches in the SEC,” wrote ESPN’s Tom Luginbill.

Name: Jared Wilson

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 325 lbs.

High School: West Forsyth High School

Hometown: Clemmons, North Carolina

Commitment Date: Aug. 3, 2020

Rating/Recruitment:

Jared Wilson is graded a three-star guard with a 0.8856 score. He is not listed very high in the national rankings, coming in at No. 408. He is, however, ranked in the top 25 at both his position and in his state, listing at 20 and 23, respectively.

Wilson received 15 offers before deciding to join the Bulldogs. He originally pledged to Georgia in late 2019, before decommitting after receiving new offers in early 2020. After more consideration, Wilson decided to re-commit to Georgia a few months later.

Wilson listed Georgia in his top-eight schools before his final decision. The other seven programs were LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Clemson, Arkansas, Florida and North Carolina.