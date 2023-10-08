UFC Fight Night 229 results: Drew Dober lights up Ricky Glenn in first to set lightweight knockout record

Drew Dober now stands alone as the knockout king of the lightweight division.

Dober (27-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) entered his UFC Fight Night 229 main card bout against Ricky Glenn tied with Dustin Poirier for the most knockouts in the history of the division. Dober only needed 2:36 to pick up another stoppage win, punching out Glenn (22-8-2 MMA, 4-5-1 UFC) midway through Round 1.

From the moment the fight began, Dober calmly and steadily stalked Glenn, and picked his spots well. Once he began landing, Glenn didn’t respond well to the shots, and Dober continued to ramp up the pressure until the finishing sequence that prompted referee Chris Tognoni to stop the action.

Check out video of the stoppage below (via X):

Poirer and Dober were tied with eight knockouts, but tonight’s result puts Dober ahead at nine. It also puts Dober one step closer to the overall stoppage total at 10, which is five behind the lightweight leader Jim Miller.

