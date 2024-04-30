UFC on ESPN 55 winner David Onama apologizes for weight miss: ‘My body gave up on me’

LAS VEGAS – David Onama says the commission stopped him from a last-second attempt to make weight at UFC on ESPN 55.

Onama (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) missed weight by 2.5 pounds for his featherweight bout against Jonathan Pearce (14-6 MMA, 5-3 UFC) Saturday at the UFC Apex. Onama defeated Pearce by unanimous decision.

Onama explained that after missing the 146-pound non-title featherweight limit, he wanted to utilize the extra permitted hour, but the commission intervened.

“Friday morning, my body just gave up on me,” Onama told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “I had two more pounds to cut, and I just couldn’t cut no more. I couldn’t stop sweating. My body was hurting me. I’ve never had that issue before. In my whole career, I’ve never missed weight and that’s my first time ever missing in the UFC.

“I was mad at myself because I never had that issue. I honestly thought I was going to make weight. I had an hour left and the commission told me, ‘You can’t cut anymore.’ It’s not like I quit cutting weight. I had an hour left and I was going to keep cutting weight, but they said I can’t make that weight in an hour.”

Onama apologized to Pearce, and vowed that he won’t have an issue on the scale again. The 29-year-old has now won four of his past five.

“To my opponent, I’m sorry,” Onama said. “My body gave up on me. It’s part of the game. Sometimes you might have a good weight cut, sometimes you might not. It’s never happened before and I apologize for that happening. It will never happen again.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Maheshate---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 Benitz vs Maheshate ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Hayisaer Maheshate def Gabriel Benitez via split decision UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ivana-Petrovic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Petrovic vs Na ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ivana Petrovic def. Na Liang via submission at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chris-Padilla---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lliontop vs Padilla ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ketlen-Souza----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mann vs Souza ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ketlen Souza def. Maarnic Mann via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don'Tale-Mayes---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mayes vs Machado

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don'Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austen-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Hubbard vs Figlak ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Victor-Henry---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Yahya vs Henry ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Means vs Medic ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Means vs Medic

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

David-Onama---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Pearce vs Onama ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Pearce vs Onama

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jhonata-Diniz---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lane vs Diniz ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Lane vs Diniz

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Karine-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 da Silvs vs Silva ufc on espn 55 faceoff

da Silvs vs Silva

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bogdan-Guskov---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Spann vs Guskov

Spann vs Guskov

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Alex Perez- ufc on espn 55 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs Perez ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie