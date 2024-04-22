UFC on ESPN 55: Make your predictions for Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Make your picks below.

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla

Records: Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Padilla (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Llontop 5-0, Padilla 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-james-llontopvs-chri” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Records: Benitez (23-12 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Maheshate (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Benitez 2-3, Maheshate 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Benitez +175, Maheshate -210

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gabriel-benitez-vs-h” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic

Records: Na (19-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Petrovic (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Na 2-3, Petrovic 4-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Na +360, Petrovic -525

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-liang-na-vs-ivana-pe” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

Records: Mann (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Souza (13-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Mann 3-2, Souza 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Mann +255, Souza -330

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marnic-mann-vs-ketle” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Caio Machado vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Records: Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mayes (10-6 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Machado 4-1, Mayes 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Machado -120, Mayes +100

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-caio-machado-vs-dont” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard

Records: Figlak (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Hubbard (16-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Past five: Figlak 4-1, Hubbard 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Figlak -155, Hubbard +130

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-michal-figlak-vs-aus” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya

Records: Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yahya (28-11-1 MMA, 13-5-1 UFC)

Past five: Henry 3-2, Yahya 2-2-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Henry -575, Yahya +385

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-victor-henry-vs-rani” customer=”mmajunkie”>

David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce

Records: Onama (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Onama 3-2, Pearce 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Onama +135, Pearce -160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-david-onama-vs-jonat” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

Records: Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC), Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Means 2-3, Medic 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Means +245, Medic -310

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tim-means-vs-uros-me” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane

Records: Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Diniz 5-0, Lane 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Diniz -245, Lane +200

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jhonata-diniz-vs-aus” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Records: Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Lipski 4-1, Silva 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Lipski honorable mention, Silva honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Lipski +125, Silva -150

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ariane-lipski-vs-kar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann

Records: Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Past five: Guskov 4-1, Spann 2-3

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Spann No. 13

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Guskov +165, Spann -195

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bogdan-guskov-vs-rya” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

Records: Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Nicolau 4-1, Perez 2-3

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: Nicolau No. 10

Odds (as of 04.22.24): Nicolau -185, Perez +155

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-matheus-nicolau-vs-a” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC on ESPN 55 fight card (as of April 22, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya

Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard

Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic

Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie