UFC on ESPN 55: Make your predictions for Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Make your picks below.
James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla
Records: Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Padilla (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Llontop 5-0, Padilla 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): N/A
Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Records: Benitez (23-12 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Maheshate (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Benitez 2-3, Maheshate 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Benitez +175, Maheshate -210
Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic
Records: Na (19-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Petrovic (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Na 2-3, Petrovic 4-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Na +360, Petrovic -525
Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza
Records: Mann (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Souza (13-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Mann 3-2, Souza 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Mann +255, Souza -330
Caio Machado vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Records: Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mayes (10-6 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Machado 4-1, Mayes 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Machado -120, Mayes +100
Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard
Records: Figlak (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Hubbard (16-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Past five: Figlak 4-1, Hubbard 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Figlak -155, Hubbard +130
Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya
Records: Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yahya (28-11-1 MMA, 13-5-1 UFC)
Past five: Henry 3-2, Yahya 2-2-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Henry -575, Yahya +385
David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce
Records: Onama (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Past five: Onama 3-2, Pearce 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Onama +135, Pearce -160
Tim Means vs. Uros Medic
Records: Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC), Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Means 2-3, Medic 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Means +245, Medic -310
Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane
Records: Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Diniz 5-0, Lane 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Diniz -245, Lane +200
Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva
Records: Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Lipski 4-1, Silva 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Lipski honorable mention, Silva honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Lipski +125, Silva -150
Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann
Records: Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Past five: Guskov 4-1, Spann 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Spann No. 13
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Guskov +165, Spann -195
Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez
Records: Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Past five: Nicolau 4-1, Perez 2-3
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Nicolau No. 10
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Nicolau -185, Perez +155
