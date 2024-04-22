Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 55: Make your predictions for Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

Matt Erickson
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Make your picks below.

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla

Records: Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Padilla (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Llontop 5-0, Padilla 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): N/A

Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Records: Benitez (23-12 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Maheshate (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Benitez 2-3, Maheshate 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Benitez +175, Maheshate -210

Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic

Records: Na (19-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Petrovic (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Na 2-3, Petrovic 4-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Na +360, Petrovic -525

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

Records: Mann (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Souza (13-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Mann 3-2, Souza 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Mann +255, Souza -330

Caio Machado vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Records: Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mayes (10-6 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Machado 4-1, Mayes 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Machado -120, Mayes +100

Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard

Records: Figlak (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Hubbard (16-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Past five: Figlak 4-1, Hubbard 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Figlak -155, Hubbard +130

Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya

Records: Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yahya (28-11-1 MMA, 13-5-1 UFC)
Past five: Henry 3-2, Yahya 2-2-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Henry -575, Yahya +385

David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce

Records: Onama (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Past five: Onama 3-2, Pearce 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Onama +135, Pearce -160

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

Records: Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC), Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Means 2-3, Medic 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Means +245, Medic -310

Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane

Records: Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Diniz 5-0, Lane 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Diniz -245, Lane +200

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Records: Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Lipski 4-1, Silva 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Lipski honorable mention, Silva honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Lipski +125, Silva -150

Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann

Records: Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Past five: Guskov 4-1, Spann 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Spann No. 13
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Guskov +165, Spann -195

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

Records: Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Past five: Nicolau 4-1, Perez 2-3
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Nicolau No. 10
Odds (as of 04.22.24): Nicolau -185, Perez +155

UFC on ESPN 55 fight card (as of April 22, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

  • Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann

  • Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane

  • Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

  • David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya

  • Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard

  • Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes

  • Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

  • Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic

  • Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

  • James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

