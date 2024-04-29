UFC 301: How to watch Rio de Janeiro fight card, lineup, odds, preview videos, more

The UFC is set for its return to Brazil’s most iconic city.

Here’s how to watch UFC 301 with the flyweight title on the line at the top of the lineup.

Broadcast and streaming info

UFC 301 has a main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view via ESPN+. A four-fight preliminary card airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. following five early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Main event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC), a native of Rio, will put his belt on the line for the second time when he takes on Australia’s Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who raised more than a few eyebrows when he was given a title shot just three fights into his UFC run, and less than a year after he debuted in the promotion.

Pantoja had back-to-back bonus-winning submissions of Brandon Royval and Alex Perez to get a shot at the belt. He took it from Brandon Moreno with a split decision at UFC 290. In December, he outworked Royval in a rematch for his first defense and fifth straight win.

Erceg came on the scene in mid-2023 when a bonus-winning decision over David Dvorak. After a win over Alessandro Costa, he picked up his first UFC stoppage – a bonus-winning knockout of Matt Schnell in early March that got him the title shot.

Co-main event: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) retired after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili in 2022, but it didn’t last long. He had three boxing matches, and now will fight out his UFC contract against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in one of the most non-retirement retirements in recent memory. The former featherweight champion has been at bantamweight for several years.

Martinez has won six straight fights, including bonus-winning knockouts in two of his past three against Cub Swanson and Adrian Yanez.

UFC debut: Mauricio Ruffy

Record: 9-1

Opponent: Jamie Mullarkey (17-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Misc.: 30-year-old Brazilian got shot through third-round knockout win over Raimond Magomedaliev on Dana White’s Contender Series with just 15 seconds left. All nine of his wins are by knockout.

UFC debut: Dione Barbosa

Record: 6-2

Opponent: Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Misc.: 31-year-old Brazilian makes her UFC debut on the heels of two LFA wins and a DWCS first-round submission of Rainn Guerrero this past September to earn her shot against a fellow debutante.

UFC debut: Ernesta Kareckaite

Record: 5-0-1

Opponent: Dione Barbosa (6-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Misc.: 25-year-old from Lithuania took a split decision from Carli Judice on DWCS this past September.

UFC 301 main card betting odds

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexandre Pantoja (-240) vs. Steve Erceg (+195) – for flyweight title

Jose Aldo (+115) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-135)

Vitor Petrino (-500) vs. Anthony Smith (+380)

Michel Pereira (-425) vs. Ihor Potieria (+330)

Caio Borralho (-470) vs. Paul Craig (+360)

UFC 301 prelim betting odds

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito (-165) vs. Jack Shore (+140)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+280) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-355)

Elves Brener (+210) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-260)

William Gomis (+115) vs. Jean Silva (-135)

UFC 301 early prelim betting odds

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Drakkar Klose (-185) vs. Joaquim Silva (+155)

Jamie Mullarkey (+140) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-165)

Dione Barbosa (-220) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (+180)

Ismael Bonfim (-470) vs. Vinc Pichel (+360)

Kevin Borjas (+120) vs. Alessandro Costa (-140)

UFC 301 Countdown videos

