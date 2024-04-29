UFC 301: Make your predictions for Pantoja vs. Erceg, Aldo vs. Martinez
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 301 event in Rio de Janeiro.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Make your picks below.
Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa
Records: Borjas (9-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Costa (13-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Borjas 4-1, Costa 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Borjas +120, Costa -140
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kevin-borjas-vs-ales” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Records: Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Past five: Bonfim 4-1, Pichel 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Bonfim -470, Pichel +360
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ismael-bonfim-vs-vin-L6J6″ customer=”mmajunkie”>
Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Records: Barbosa (6-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Kareckaite (5-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Barbosa 3-2, Kareckaite 4-0-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Barbosa -220, Kareckaite +180
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dione-barbosa-vs-ern” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Records: Mullarkey (17-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Ruffy (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Mullarkey 3-2, Ruffy 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Mullarkey +140, Ruffy -165
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jamie-mullarkey-vs-m-eitJ” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva
Records: Klose (14-2-1 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Silva (13-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Past five: Klose 4-1, Silva 2-3
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Klose -185, Silva +155
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drakkar-klose-vs-joa” customer=”mmajunkie”>
William Gomis vs. Jean Silva
Records: Gomis (13-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Silva (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Gomis 5-0, Silva 5-0
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Gomis +115, Silva -135
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-william-gomis-vs-jea” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Records: Brener (16-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Orolbai (12-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Brener 5-0, Orolbai 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Brener +210, Orolbai -260
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-elves-brener-vs-mykt” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Records: Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Lucindo (15-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Past five: Kowalkiewicz 4-1, Lucindo 4-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Kowalkiewicz +280, Lucindo -355
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-karolina-kowalkiewic-eovw” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
Records: Brito (16-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Shore (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Past five: Brito 4-1, Shore 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Brito -165, Shore +140
[opinary poll=”pick-for-joanderson-brito-vs-jack-shore_” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig
Records: Borralho (15-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC)
Past five: Borralho 5-0, Craig 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Borralho No. 15
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Borralho -470, Craig +360
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-caio-borralho-vs-pau” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Records: Pereira (30-11 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Potieria (21-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Pereira 5-0, Potieria 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Pereira -425, Potieria +330
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-michel-pereira-vs-ih” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith
Records: Petrino (11-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Smith (37-19 MMA, 12-9 UFC)
Past five: Petrino 5-0, Smith 2-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Smith No. 12, Petrino honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Petrino -500, Smith +380
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-vitor-petrino-vs-ant-MB7n” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
Records: Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC), Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC)
Past five: Aldo 3-2, Martinez 5-0
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Martinez honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Aldo +115, Martinez -135
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jose-aldo-vs-jonatha” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
Records: Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC), Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Pantoja 5-0, Erceg 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Pantoja No. 2, No. 14 pound-for pound; Erceg No. 13
Odds (as of 04.29.24): Pantoja -240, Erceg +195
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alexandre-pantoja-vs-TjNk” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC 301 fight card (as of April 29, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for flyweight title
Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
William Gomis vs. Jean Silva
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.