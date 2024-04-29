UFC 301: Make your predictions for Pantoja vs. Erceg, Aldo vs. Martinez

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 301 event in Rio de Janeiro.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Make your picks below.

Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa

Records: Borjas (9-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Costa (13-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Borjas 4-1, Costa 3-2

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Borjas +120, Costa -140

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Records: Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Bonfim 4-1, Pichel 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Bonfim -470, Pichel +360

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Records: Barbosa (6-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Kareckaite (5-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Barbosa 3-2, Kareckaite 4-0-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Barbosa -220, Kareckaite +180

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Records: Mullarkey (17-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Ruffy (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Mullarkey 3-2, Ruffy 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Mullarkey +140, Ruffy -165

Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

Records: Klose (14-2-1 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Silva (13-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Klose 4-1, Silva 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Klose -185, Silva +155

William Gomis vs. Jean Silva

Records: Gomis (13-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Silva (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Gomis 5-0, Silva 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Gomis +115, Silva -135

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Records: Brener (16-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Orolbai (12-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Brener 5-0, Orolbai 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Brener +210, Orolbai -260

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Records: Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Lucindo (15-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Kowalkiewicz 4-1, Lucindo 4-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Kowalkiewicz +280, Lucindo -355

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Records: Brito (16-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Shore (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Past five: Brito 4-1, Shore 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Brito -165, Shore +140

Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

Records: Borralho (15-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC)

Past five: Borralho 5-0, Craig 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Borralho No. 15

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Borralho -470, Craig +360

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Records: Pereira (30-11 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Potieria (21-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Pereira 5-0, Potieria 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Pereira -425, Potieria +330

Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith

Records: Petrino (11-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Smith (37-19 MMA, 12-9 UFC)

Past five: Petrino 5-0, Smith 2-3

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Smith No. 12, Petrino honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Petrino -500, Smith +380

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Records: Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC), Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC)

Past five: Aldo 3-2, Martinez 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Martinez honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Aldo +115, Martinez -135

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Records: Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC), Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Pantoja 5-0, Erceg 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: Pantoja No. 2, No. 14 pound-for pound; Erceg No. 13

Odds (as of 04.29.24): Pantoja -240, Erceg +195

UFC 301 fight card (as of April 29, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for flyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

William Gomis vs. Jean Silva

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie