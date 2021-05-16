UFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMAWeekly.com Staff
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the lightweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler from Saturday's event at the Toyota Center in Houston. Oliveira became the 11th UFC lightweight champion, taking the slot vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • Beneil Dariush on grappling heavy approach vs. Tony Ferguson: ‘It’s not always being a bonus fighter’

    Beneil Dariush was in shock that Tony Ferguson didn't tap out to his heel-hook attempts.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson shares emotional phone call with mother after Warriors extension

    This is what it's all about.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Running Backs

    Will Alvin Kamara see a draft-day drop now that he's no longer tethered to a Drew Brees offense? Check out where Kamara lands in our analysts' running back rankings.

  • NBA creating new social justice award named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.

  • Jared Goff has been in a Super Bowl and has a $134M deal. Yet, he has most to gain in face-off vs. Rams, Matthew Stafford

    For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.

  • Tom Brady’s return to New England is already on pace to set a record NFL ticket price

    While it’s not quite Super Bowl levels, the secondary market prices for the Brady-Belichick reunion is already unprecedented for a regular-season game.

  • Matt Rhule 'disappointed' after Teddy Bridgewater fires parting shot at Panthers practice habits

    Matt Rhule was forced to play defense in public after Teddy Bridgewater criticized his and Joe Brady's coaching routine.

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • Chase Elliott to start from rear at Dover after pre-race inspection failures

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) due to multiple pre-race inspection failures. Due to inspection issues, the No. 9 team will start from the rear of the field today […]

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • Will Trey Lance start Week 1? When all 5 first-round QBs could see the field

    Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Red Sox vs. Angels observations: Shohei Ohtani's clutch HR stuns Boston

    Shohei Ohtani's two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox as the Angels avoided a sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

  • James Harden will reportedly play Wednesday after missing month with hamstring injury

    The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.