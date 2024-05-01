UCF pick up commitment from South Sumter linebacker Malakhi Boone

UCF football landed a commitment from South Sumter High School linebacker Malakhi Boone.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and everyone who has helped me along the way,” Boone said in a social media post. I also want to thank my Dad and Mom for always pushing me; now, I will be committing to The University of Central Florida!”

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Boone is a 3-star prospect who is a two-way standout with the Raiders. He has totaled 294 tackles, including 61 tackles for loss with 19 sacks, 3 interceptions and 12 passed defended in three varsity seasons. He also rushed for 454 yards with a 6.8 yards per carry average and 8 touchdowns.

The senior also plays baseball, with a.401 batting average with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 45 games.

Boone is the ninth player to commit to UCF’s 2025 recruiting class, which, according to 247Sports, ranks No. 19 nationally and third in the Big 12.

All verbal commitments are non-binding but can become official during the early signing period in December.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com