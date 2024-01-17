UCF hires Ted Roof as defensive coordinator, Addison Williams stays on staff

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof before the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

UCF hired veteran college assistant Ted Roof as its defensive coordinator, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Addison Williams will remain on staff as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Roof, 60, mutually parted ways with Oklahoma as its defensive coordinator on Jan. 4. The Sooners ranked second in the nation in interceptions (20) and sixth in takeaways (26). Set for his second stint as UCF's defensive coordinator, Roof and Malzahn were both a part of Auburn's 2010 national championship coaching staff.

"I’m looking forward to working with Ted again after winning a national championship together at Auburn," Malzahn said in a press release. "He's a three-time Broyles Award nominee and has had the No. 1 ranked rush defense in the conference at three different schools."

Roof's experience as a defensive coordinator dates back to 1995. He's held the position at 11 Division I schools: Massachusetts, Western Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, UCF, Penn State, Appalachian State, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

Last season, Oklahoma held each of its first five opponents to 20 or fewer points. The Sooners finished in a tie for 46th nationally, allowing a shade under 23.5 per game.

UCF has one position coach vacancy left to fill. Grant Heard will not return to the program as wide receivers coach, the News-Journal confirmed last week.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Ted Roof named defensive coordinator