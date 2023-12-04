Who's leaving, joining UCF football for 2024? Here's the Knights transfer portal tracker:

College football's silly season is officially underway.

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, kicking off a month-long frenzy of roster turnover throughout the country. UCF, which went 6-6 in its first Big 12 season and will appear in the Gasparilla Bowl against Georgia Tech on Dec. 22, will sustain its own set of losses and pick up a number of prized veteran players out of the portal.

Athletes will have until Jan. 2 to submit their names into the portal. There will also be a 15-day spring window that runs from April 16-30, 2024.

Last winter, quarterback Mikey Keene (Fresno State), center Matt Lee (Miami), cornerback Davonte Brown (Miami), wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (Boston College) and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (Ole Miss) were among the players that chose to move on. UCF offset those departures by bringing in, among others, guard Marcellus Marshall (Kent State), tackle Amari Kight (Alabama) and safety Jireh Wilson (East Carolina).

Keep up to date on the Knights' latest transactions with the transfer portal tracker below:

Additions

None.

Losses

CB Fred Davis

Fred Davis played five defensive snaps for UCF in its season opener against Kent State, according to Pro Football Focus.

Former Clemson cornerback Fred Davis committed to UCF last December, but played sparingly for the Knights — including five defensive snaps in the opener against Kent State, per Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jacksonville native has two years of eligibility remaining and can suit up immediately as a graduate transfer.

Im officially in the portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility… — FD2 (@__FredDavis) December 4, 2023

Prior to his time at UCF, Davis made 27 appearances from Clemson, totaling 34 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery over three seasons.

OL Drake Metcalf

Drake Metcalf started four games this season at center for UCF, his first with the program after arriving from Stanford.

One of the Knights' primary targets out of the portal last year, Metcalf began the season as the starting center. However, snapping issues pushed him down the pecking order, and eventually to guard as a rotational player.

Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the entire fan base, as well as The Kingdom. With that being said, I am now in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility.



Film link belowhttps://t.co/wQGakMGhqf pic.twitter.com/AZVCTNEZGp — Drake Metcalf 🇺🇸 (@DrakeMetcalf60) December 4, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 292-pound redshirt junior made four starts for UCF and logged 213 snaps, per PFF. He posted a 61.3 overall grade, including marks of 81.4 in pass protection and 59.4 in run blocking.

Metcalf appeared in 15 games during a three-year stint at Stanford and will have two years of eligibility left as a grad transfer.

RB Jordan McDonald

Sophomore Jordan McDonald rushed for three touchdowns during UCF's non-conference schedule, including a pair against Villanova.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound true sophomore began the year as UCF's preferred short-yardage back, scoring three touchdowns in nonconference play. McDonald did not receive a carry, however, in any of UCF's final nine games as RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson separated themselves from the pack, and Mark-Antony Richards slotted in as RB3.

Harvey still has one year of eligibility, and UCF has commitments from a pair of consensus four-star running back recruits in the 2024 cycle — Frankie Arthur (Conroe, Texas) and Stacy Gage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

McDonald was a key contributor for UCF on special teams this season, playing 148 snaps as a member of the coverage and return units. He exits the program with 29 career carries for 99 yards and four scores, and one reception for 33 yards.

