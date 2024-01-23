UC Bearcats football to hire Iowa State linebackers coach as defensive coordinator

Tyson Veidt has been with Iowa State since 2016. He most recently was associate head coach/linebackers coach. He is expected to be new defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Sources have confirmed to The Enquirer the impending hire of Iowa State associate head coach/linebackers coach Tyson Veidt to be the next University of Cincinnati Bearcats football defensive coordinator.

The 2017 Football Scoop Linebackers Coach of the Year has been with head coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones eight seasons and helped direct them to six bowl games. Last season, Iowa State was 7-6, but 6-3 in the Big 12 which included a 30-10 defeat of the Bearcats.

Track record at Iowa State

This past season in the Big 12, Iowa State was second in total defense (UC was ninth), second in interceptions (16) and third in scoring defense, allowing 22.8 points per game. They had 21 sacks to UC's 18.

He received the Football Scoop honor in 2017 after Iowa State rebounded from a 3-9 season, reaching a No. 14 ranking which included wins against No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 TCU. In scoring defense, the 2017 Cyclones were second in the Big 12. In the following years they were first in 2018, third in 2019, second in 2020, third in 2021, first in 2022 and third last season. Among NCAA Division I schools, Iowa State has been in the Top 50 the last seven seasons in scoring defense.

Ohio roots

Veidt is from Logan, Ohio, a 1992 graduate of Logan High School and 1996 graduate of Muskingum. He served as a grad assistant at both Indiana and West Virginia and then was the head coach at Bluffton from 2008-2013. From 2014-2015 he worked under Campbell at Toledo as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

With the Rockets and Iowa State, Campbell's staff has always been active in recruiting Ohio which Cincinnatians may know from his recruitment of David Montgomery from Mount Healthy High School. Montgomery is now a veteran NFL running back who will play in the NFC Championship game for the Detroit Lions.

Veidt followed Campbell from Toledo to Iowa State where he became a Broyles Award finalist for the honor that goes to the nation's top assistant.

It's the second year in a row Scott Satterfield has looked toward Iowa State for a hire. His original offensive coordinator was Tom Manning who had worked with Campbell for the Cyclones. Manning left the Bearcats when he was offered the tight end job with the NFL Indianapolis Colts.

Veidt replaces Bryan Brown who came to Cincinnati from Louisville with Satterfield. Brown departed for a co-defensive coordinator role at his alma mater, Ole Miss. The 3-9 Bearcats were ninth in the Big 12 in total defense in 2023.

