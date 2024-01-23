What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats basketball's 1st Big 12 road swing to Kansas

Jan 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

LAWRENCE, Kansas – About 54 hours after they walked off of the Fifth Third Arena floor after a missed opportunity against No. 15 Oklahoma, the Bearcats had to go to work against No. 7 Kansas Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the Jayhawks were coming off an upset loss at West Virginia and 16,300 fans at the legendary Phog Allen Fieldhouse were primed for a victory. Though tied at halftime, UC never led in the second half and fell short at Kansas, 74-69.

It was the 10th straight win for Kansas at home. Johnny Furphy led the Jayhawks with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 20 points. UC held double-double machine Hunter Dickinson to 10 points and six rebounds as he was in foul trouble.

The Bearcats got 16 points from Dan Skillings Jr., 11 from John Newman III and 10 from Jizzle James. They led the Jayhawks in rebounding 40-29 with Aziz Bandaogo pulling down 11.

Jan 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

UC did improve on their free throws making 18-of-23 while Kansas was 20-for-28. Second-half shooting woes were costly as UC was just 33% and that was with making their final three shots.

Kansas goes to 16-3 (3-2 Big 12), UC drops to 13-6 (2-4 Big 12). The Bearcats hurt themselves in the second half by going on a 6:50 late scoring drought. After UC tied the game at 37, Furphy's go-ahead lay-up at 17:30 gave Kansas the lead for good.

After a season-low in points (1) and minutes (18) vs. Oklahoma, Dan Skillings Jr. bounced back against the Jayhawks

It was UC's first Big 12 appearance at the historic Allen Fieldhouse where they last played in 1967, over 56 years ago. It was also their sixth-straight game against a ranked opponent, something they hadn't experienced since late in the 1994 season when they were in the old Great Midwest Conference.

Furphy filthy

Jan 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) shoots against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

The 6-foot-9 freshman from Australia had his first double-double of the season for Kansas and it came early in the half. At the media timeout with 11:14 to go in the game, he finally missed his first shot, a three-point attempt. He had made all six of his field goals to that point.

First half comeback

After the Bearcats were down 10-2 at the first media timeout, Kansas extended the lead to 19-7 less than seven minutes into the game. Exactly 11 minutes later, Day Day Thomas gave the Bearcats their first lead since they made the opening bucket. With the game tied at 35, they had a chance to go up before the half, but Jizzle James traveled. As a result, it became the seventh straight game where UC didn't have a halftime lead. Their last advantage after the opening 20 minutes was Dec. 22 against Stetson.

Dreadful start

Viktor Lakhin hit the game's first basket a little over a minute into the game, but then the Bearcats went cold. In less than two minutes, Kansas was on a 10-0 run. It would be Lakhin's only points of the first half.

Oscar at Allen

The Allen Fieldhouse single-game scoring record is held by former Bearcat and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson who lit up Arkansas for 56 points in 1958.

Next game

The Bearcats return to Fifth Third Arena Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip with UCF. The Knights have been streaky, defeating then-No. 3 Kansas Jan. 10, then shooting just 16% in last Saturday's blowout loss to No. 5 Houston.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Observations on UC Bearcats loss at Kansas Monday night