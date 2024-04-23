UAE Team Emirates Secures Rising Star Isaac del Toro with Record Contract Extension

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

It’s been a massive year for UAE Team Emirates’ new rider Isaac del Toro.

First, a little over three months ago, the twenty-year-old Mexican racer made his WorldTour debut at Santos Tour Down Under, where he won the second stage, en route to taking the young rider jersey and finishing third in the general classification. Then, in March, he finished second in the young rider classification and fourth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico. Now, just a few days after finishing sixth in the Giro della Romagna, his team announced they’ve signed Del Toro to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with UAE through the 2029 season.

“Since coming to the team everything has been like a dream, it has been perfect. I’m very grateful for the team for showing me the trust and giving me the opportunity to be part of this special group, it feels amazing,” said Del Toro. “I am learning every day and still have I’m taking it all in and enjoying as much as possible with my feet on the ground and a lot of excitement for what is to come.”

With six years now remaining on his deal, this makes del Toro the holder of the longest contract across both the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons.

Four of the sport’s biggest names—Jonas Vingegaard, Mathieu van der Poel, Lotte Kopecky, and Lorena Wiebes—all have deals through 2028.

“We are very pleased to announce that Isaac will continue in the UAE colors for years to come,” said UAE Team Emirates principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti. “We knew already his capability as a rider and his level of talent and his progression has been very impressive so far and we feel he has integrated very well into the team since his arrival.

“He is still young, and the plan is to continue to learn and grow as a rider and as a person in a good environment,” Gianetti continued. We continue to be committed to our project to develop young talent and build for the future.”

Del Toro hails from Ensenada, a mid-sized city on the northern end of the Baja California peninsula just over two hours south of San Diego. He’s a noted climber, but early results and performances indicate that UAE might be looking to del Toro as their GC contender of the future. After all, he’ll be just 26 when his contract expires in 2029.

Racing for the San Marino-based Continental team A.R. Monex Pro Cycling, Del Toro won last year’s Tour l’Avenir. He also took the points and mountains classifications and won the race’s sixth stage.

Following that performance, del Toro signed a three-year deal with UAE Team Emirates.

