UA Association Charlotte: Underrated prospects to remember

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Under Armour Association’s spring circuit season is officially in the books after three days of intense competition in South Carolina.

But while the household names, by and large, lived up to their billing, it was the players at the bottom and on the outside of the Rivals150 that laid a solid foundation for potential ascension.

Here are some of the players you don’t know, but likely will soon.

Chaudhri just made the cut at No. 149, but after the weekend he’s primed to prove that he’s ready to rise in the 2025 Rivals150. The three-star prospect thrived as a versatile wing all weekend, knocking down perimeter shots efficiently and getting into the lane for strong finishes at the rim.

Chaudhri’s best outing was a 17-point performance in a win over UAA juggernaut Team Thrill. Chaudhri said he’s hearing mostly from Ivy League programs.

Destin looked every bit the part of elite scoring floor general, finding teammates all over the court and draining 3-pointers consistently with marksman-like accuracy.

Destin hails from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx and definitely played with that “New York” flare, bringing that competitive energy on both ends of the floor.

The 6-foot-8 forward defines the word “workhorse” using his size, strength and quickness to get into the lane and finish through contact. Durodola is also a capable back-to-the-basket scorer with a plethora of different moves, including an efficient jump hook.

His motor carries over to the defensive end, where he erased countless shots and guarded all five positions.

Miletic’s ability to stretch the defense was his greatest asset, but the southpaw marksman was adept at creating his own shot and made great reads when the defense pressed up. Miletic played with energy on both ends of the floor, piling up impressive hustle stats like deflections.

The 6-foot-7 versatile guard showed capabilities at multiple positions, igniting the offense and operating from the wing with the ability to effectively defend all five positions. He thrived in the open court, making great reads as a scorer and facilitator, and kept his motor in overdrive on both ends of the floor.

Rickard’s best game was a 23-point, seven-rebound outing in a win over Storm on Saturday.