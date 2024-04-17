U.S. women’s soccer looking for Olympic redemption in Paris

(WCMH) — One of the teams to watch at this summer’s Paris Olympics will be the USA women’s soccer team. While they have been wildly successful in the past decade, they have not won an Olympic gold since 2012.

No team heading to Paris may be more hungry than the USWNT. “Winning with the US women’s national team has been a part of our history,” said defender Crystal Dunn. “But by no means is this something that we expect just by stepping out of the field.”

Recently, the world has caught up to the previously dominant US women’s national team. Despite the Americans winning the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, Olympic gold has eluded them with no medal in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2020.

Last year, the US suffered its worst performance at a World Cup after being knocked out by Sweden in the round of 16. “The women’s game is growing so as much as people want us to beat every everyone 7-0, those days may be behind us, and I think that’s amazing,” said Dunn. “Yes, in one way I can say I want the US to win every dominant and when I truly believe that we can, but I also support the growth of the women’s game.

Despite the successful rise of teams like Spain, France, and Australia, don’t count out the US in Paris. They will be under new manager Emma Hayes and despite losing big names like Megan Rapinoe, they have lots of new, young talent in the pipeline like Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, and Jenna Nighswonger.

“They are very talented. And understanding that it’s a smaller office and having that talent and how can we all fit that together, it’s something that we’ve been doing for the past couple of months,” said midfielder Emily Sonnett. “Now having a new coach in to evaluate and understand how to use all the skills for the Olympics to have a better chance of winning gold.”

Team USA is hoping a great showing in Paris will only add to the excitement of women’s soccer, which continues to grow exponentially across the globe. “I think it’s been great to be a part of and play a role in it and hopefully we can keep building all the momentum,” said midfielder Rose Lavelle. “I think everyone keeps saying this is the moment. It’s not a moment it’s here to stay that’s going to keep growing and getting better.”

The quest for Team USA begins on July 25 when they face Zambia in its opening group match.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.