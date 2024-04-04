Tyler Boyd's interest from Kansas City, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, LA Chargers: report

Tyler Boyd with the Bengals against the Steelers

Free-agent receiver Tyler Boyd has had preliminary interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers after playing his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Kaboly reported in March that Boyd and his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers had mutual interest, but wrote this week that Boyd signing with the Steelers is now "a longshot."

"The Steelers have not been willing to bump up their offer to free-agent wideout Tyler Boyd. … From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free-agency process, but the offer wasn't something he was comfortable with," Kaboly wrote. "Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed."

Boyd, who turns 30 in November, has recorded 513 receptions and 6,000 receiving yards with Cincinnati since the Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pittsburgh no longer among NFL teams expected to land free agent Boyd