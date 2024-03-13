Pittsburgh Steelers fans want free agent Tyler Boyd to replace Diontae Johnson at receiver

Tyler Boyd with the Bengals against the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, according to a report Tuesday night via Twitter/X from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Last week, the Steelers released receiver Allen Robinson and signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

And the longer free-agent receiver Tyler Boyd remains unsigned, the more Pittsburgh fans seem to try via social media to convince the team to bring the former Pitt standout back to the Steel City.

After eight seasons, 513 catches and exactly 6,000 receiving yards with the Cincinnati Bengals, would Boyd, who turns 30 in November, join their AFC North rival?

What to know about Boyd's Pittsburgh connections:

Boyd starred at Clairton High School, about 15 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.

Boyd was known for his versatility, playing running back, receiver, quarterback, defensive back and punt returner. He also set a league record with 117 career touchdowns, and finished with 5,755 rushing yards.

Boyd played basketball and baseball at Clairton as well.

Boyd has attempted six passes for the Bengals, completing three of them for 85 yards. The last one didn't go so well, but Cincinnati won the game anyway.

Boyd totaled 3,361 receiving yards and 520 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns at Pitt.

Boyd entered the 2016 NFL draft after three seasons with the Panthers.

In 2013, Boyd broke Larry Fitzgerald's Pitt freshman records for receptions with 85 and receiving yards with 1,174.

He was named second-team all-ACC that season, and first-team all-ACC the following two seasons.

The Bengals drafted Boyd in the second round in 2016.

Cincinnati selected Boyd 55th overall, three picks before Pittsburgh selected cornerback Sean Davis. The New Orleans Saints selected safety Vonn Bell, later Boyd's teammate with the Bengals, six picks after Boyd.

The six receivers selected ahead of Boyd in that draft were Corey Coleman (Cleveland), Will Fuller (Houston), Josh Doctson (Washington), Laquon Treadwell (Minnesota), Sterling Shepard (New York Giants) and Michael Thomas (New Orleans). Only Shepard remains with the team that drafted him.

Boyd has had one 100-yard game against the Steelers.

Boyd had five catches for 101 yards with a touchdown in the Bengals' 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Cincinnati in November 2019.

Boyd has played in 14 Bengals-Steelers games.

Boyd's only career touchdown against the Steelers in Pittsburgh came in a 24-10 Cincinnati win in September 2021.

Boyd has said he chats with fellow former Pitt player Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback.

"I just cherish them times because you're just happy that players accomplished things that I always wanted to," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now's Dominic Campbell in January of Pitt's ACC championship in 2021, with Pickett as QB. "That's my alma mater and I was super joyful. I watched every step of the way and that was just something that was destined for that organization. I done seen it … and those guys deserved it."

What about playing for the Steelers?

"You never know," Boyd said to Campbell. "I love Coach Tomlin. He's probably one of the realest dudes in the sport's business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It's a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don't go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pittsburgh fans want free agent Tyler Boyd to replace Diontae Johnson