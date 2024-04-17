Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa commits to Travelers Championship

Two-time major winner and World No. 13-ranked golfer Collin Morikawa has committed to play in this year’s Travelers Championship.

The 27-year-old is coming off of a terrific performance at the Masters, where he finished tied for third. He’s made eight starts so far this season and made the cut six times.

Morikawa joins Masters winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and last year’s Travelers champion Keegan Bradley among those who have announced their commitments to this year’s event.

The Travelers Championship field is expected to be loaded once again, as it remains a ‘signature event’ on the PGA Tour this season, with a $20 million purse.

More player commitments are expected in the coming weeks.