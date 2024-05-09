Twin Cities Marathon adds professional ‘race within race’

This year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 6 will include the inaugural Best of the Midwest Invitational, a ‘race within a race’ for current or aspiring professional athletes linked to 12 Midwestern states.

Runners who are accepted will receive professional support including travel and media opportunities, and will be eligible for an additional $20,000 in prize money for the top four men and women.

“This invitational is a great way to encourage participation from the strong pool of runners from all over the Midwest,” 2022 Marathon women’s champion Jessica Watychowicz said in a statement from Twin Cities in Motion, the organization that runs the marathon. Watychowicz and Minnesota Distance Elite’s Kevin Lewis will be running in the new invitational.

Additional information about the Oct. 6 race and the application — as well as general registration for marathon weekend events — can be found online at tcmevents.org.

