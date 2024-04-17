'It is our turn to win' - Dortmund face PSG again in CL semis

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic greets the fans after the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Borussia Dortmund are dreaming of playing another Champions League final at Wembley on June 1 but in order to get there they must finally beat Paris Saint-Germain.

The two sides have already met in this season's group stage, with PSG winning 2-0 at home and the reverse fixture in Germany ending 1-1 when Dortmund were already qualified for the knock-out rounds.

PSG also had the upper hand in their last 16 tie in 2020, 3-2 on aggregate from a 2-1 defeat in Dortmund and 2-0 at in an empty Parc des Princes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, boosted by their impressive 4-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Dortmund now want to go all the way to the final like they last did in 2013, before losing the Wembley decider against Bayern Munich.

"It is our turn to win now," forward Julian Brandt said of the latest duel with Kylian Mbappe's French champions which starts in Dortmund.

"We played a very bad match in Paris. But we learnt from that and played 1-1 at home."

Coach Edin Terzic said: "We didn't like the first game in Paris at all. The second match in Dortmund was very different, close once again, but we managed to get closer to victory than they did.

"We're a much more solid team than we were in September or even December."

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Dortmund will prepare "in a highly focussed way" for PSG who for their part overturned a 3-2 home defeat against Barcelona with a 4-1 triumph over decimated opponents in Spain, with Mbappe netting a brace.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, who formerly played at Dortmund, spoke of a "big chance" to reach the final in their search for a first ever title in the elite event.

Mbappe added: "It's very difficult because we've already played them in the group stage, but we will try to win the first match to start with."

Dortmund players celebrate after the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer (C) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa