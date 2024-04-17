Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Newbury Park softball hands Oaks Christian 1st league loss

Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:

Liv Tirsch was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Samy Gallegos went 2 for 4 with a double an RBI, Amanda Baldwin was 2 for 4, Cambria Finnegan had a double and an RBI, Mia Morera, Sydney Katz and Dani Shinko each went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Linden McCarl struck out six in seven innings to lead Westlake (14-5, 5-3) to a 7-3 win over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Rylee Redmond went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Briona Ferdman was 2 for 4, and Mia Gomez hit a solo homer for the Chargers (9-7, 5-3).

Freshman Janessa Gutierrez went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, Taylor Cook allowed three hits and two runs while striking out 10 in a complete-game performance in the circle, Sara Foster went 1 for 2 with an RBI, Makenna Kazmirski was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Hanna Porter went 2 for 4 as Newbury Park (16-4, 4-4) beat Oaks Christian 7-2 to hand the Lions (16-3, 7-1) their first Marmonte League loss of the season.

Claire Kirby finished 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Charlie Bonilla went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Ava Seeger had a hit and two RBIs, Lauren Snyder was 2 for 4, Morgan Casillas went 2 for 5, and Samantha Case allowed three hits and one run in a complete-game effort in the circle to lead Thousand Oaks (12-10, 3-5) to a 10-1 win over Calabasas (0-19, 0-8) in a Marmonte League game.

Sarah Coccillos hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eight inning and also had a triple, Jasmine Reyes allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight in eight innings and went 1 for 2 at the plate, and Hailey Olivera was 1 for 3 as Rio Mesa (19-3, 9-1) took sole possession of first place in the Channel League with a 2-1 win over Oxnard. Kayla Lorona went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jiselle Garcia was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Layla Mukul was 1 for 3 with a stolen base, and Baylany Magana struck out six in a complete-game effort for the Yellowjackets (12-7-1, 9-2).

Madeleine Herrera was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Kelsey Colvin went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Denise Gutierrez finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Jennessa Ayala was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Ariana Hernandez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Melissa Garcia was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Morgan Ranck went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Giselle Robles was 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Pacifica (6-14, 2-9) to a 17-1, five-inning win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League game.

Jadalynn Sovey hit a grand slam, Cali Howe was 2 for 2 with a double and two walks, Angelina Apodaca had a double, and Lea Tapia allowed four hits and two runs in a complete-game effort to lead first-place Camarillo (17-4, 5-0) to a 7-2 victory over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game. Ayzlinn Trefren went 2 for 3 and Josephine Gallo had a double for the Highlanders (10-6, 3-2).

Madison Finnerty allowed one hit while striking out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle, Daniela Isararras and Nathalie Hernandez each hit solo home runs, and Ava Jo McGowan was 2 for 3 with a double to lead Moorpark (10-7, 3-3) to a 2-1 victory over Simi Valley in a Coastal Canyon League game. Francesca Hall pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and Leah Ortega-Vasquez had a hit for the Pioneers (11-14, 2-5).