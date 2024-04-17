Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Newbury Park softball hands Oaks Christian 1st league loss
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:
SOFTBALL
Freshman Janessa Gutierrez went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, Taylor Cook allowed three hits and two runs while striking out 10 in a complete-game performance in the circle, Sara Foster went 1 for 2 with an RBI, Makenna Kazmirski was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Hanna Porter went 2 for 4 as Newbury Park (16-4, 4-4) beat Oaks Christian 7-2 to hand the Lions (16-3, 7-1) their first Marmonte League loss of the season.
Liv Tirsch was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Samy Gallegos went 2 for 4 with a double an RBI, Amanda Baldwin was 2 for 4, Cambria Finnegan had a double and an RBI, Mia Morera, Sydney Katz and Dani Shinko each went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Linden McCarl struck out six in seven innings to lead Westlake (14-5, 5-3) to a 7-3 win over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Rylee Redmond went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Briona Ferdman was 2 for 4, and Mia Gomez hit a solo homer for the Chargers (9-7, 5-3).
Claire Kirby finished 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Charlie Bonilla went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Ava Seeger had a hit and two RBIs, Lauren Snyder was 2 for 4, Morgan Casillas went 2 for 5, and Samantha Case allowed three hits and one run in a complete-game effort in the circle to lead Thousand Oaks (12-10, 3-5) to a 10-1 win over Calabasas (0-19, 0-8) in a Marmonte League game.
Sarah Coccillos hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eight inning and also had a triple, Jasmine Reyes allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight in eight innings and went 1 for 2 at the plate, and Hailey Olivera was 1 for 3 as Rio Mesa (19-3, 9-1) took sole possession of first place in the Channel League with a 2-1 win over Oxnard. Kayla Lorona went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jiselle Garcia was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Layla Mukul was 1 for 3 with a stolen base, and Baylany Magana struck out six in a complete-game effort for the Yellowjackets (12-7-1, 9-2).
Madeleine Herrera was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Kelsey Colvin went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Denise Gutierrez finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Jennessa Ayala was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Ariana Hernandez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Melissa Garcia was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Morgan Ranck went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Giselle Robles was 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Pacifica (6-14, 2-9) to a 17-1, five-inning win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League game.
Jadalynn Sovey hit a grand slam, Cali Howe was 2 for 2 with a double and two walks, Angelina Apodaca had a double, and Lea Tapia allowed four hits and two runs in a complete-game effort to lead first-place Camarillo (17-4, 5-0) to a 7-2 victory over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game. Ayzlinn Trefren went 2 for 3 and Josephine Gallo had a double for the Highlanders (10-6, 3-2).
Madison Finnerty allowed one hit while striking out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle, Daniela Isararras and Nathalie Hernandez each hit solo home runs, and Ava Jo McGowan was 2 for 3 with a double to lead Moorpark (10-7, 3-3) to a 2-1 victory over Simi Valley in a Coastal Canyon League game. Francesca Hall pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and Leah Ortega-Vasquez had a hit for the Pioneers (11-14, 2-5).
Rosy Salazar pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and was 3 for 4 at the plate, Grace Maguire went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, and Ava DePew was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Grace Brethren (15-1-1, 6-0) to a 4-0 victory over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League game. Sophia Castorena was 2 for 3 and Kadyn Sanchez went 1 for 3 for the Saints (7-8, 3-3).
BASEBALL
Gavin Ramos went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, Cooper Moreau was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Ben Bravo had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Nate Gomez, Ricky Ahumada, Max Garcia and Moreau all pitched well to lead Oxnard (11-11, 4-7) to a 3-2 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game. Jacob Roa allowed one earned run and struck out six in six innings to lower his ERA to 1.83 on the season, Nick Rillo had a double, and Daniel Banuelos had a hit and an RBI for the Spartans (13-7-1, 7-4).
Alex Villicana allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five in a complete-game effort, Devon Wilkes had a double and two RBIs, and Jordyn Gonzalez was 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead Pacifica (11-10-1, 6-5) to a 3-2 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.
Cooper Tinkey allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five in a complete game and also had a hit at the plate and Caleb Sebek had a double for Ventura (12-12, 6-5) in its 2-0 loss to Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.
Nyko Garcia went 2 for 4, Andy Carrillo had a double and an RBI, and Kenny Welch was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Buena (3-19, 1-10) in its 6-3 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League game.
Jordan Kingston allowed one hit and one run while striking out nine in six innings, Nathan Rosenfeld was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, AJ Seidel went 1 for 3 with an RBI, Will Stubington had three walks and an RBI, Matthew Witkow went 2 for 4, and Nate Castellon was 2 for 3 with a double to lead Calabasas (17-6, 8-2) to a 6-1 victory over Oaks Christian in a Marmonte League game. Quentin Young had a double and an RBI for the Lions (11-10, 6-4).
Andrew Habermann allowed six hits and a run in six innings, Will Kaczynski went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Nolan Johnson had a double and RBI, Kaden Youmans was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, and Dillon Marrisett went 2 for 4 to lead Westlake (19-3, 8-2) to a 5-2 victory over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Owen Meli and Nathaniel Nunez each went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Grayson Paul allowed three runs in 5.1 innings for the Panthers (12-9, 4-6).
Ethan Broome allowed six hits and no earned runs while striking out six in a complete-game effort, Braden Oliver was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Jack Gewert went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Agoura (12-11, 3-7) to a 4-3 victory over Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League game. Matthew Magruder was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Max Fernandez went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Steven Gromley allowed one run while striking out five in 5.1 innings for the Lancers (8-14, 1-9).
Lucas Martinov allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven in a complete-game performance, Alex Van was 2 for 3 with a double, and Nate Slaton had a double to lead Grace Brethren (10-10, 4-0) to a 2-1 win over St. Bonaventure in a showdown for first place in the Tri-Valley League. Diego Guzman allowed five hits and one earned run in a complete-game effort for the Seraphs (9-11-1, 4-1).
BOYS GOLF
Max Emberson fired a 3-under 68 to earn medalist honors and Nick Benton, Jared Abercrombie and Graham Christopher each shot an even-par 71 as Oaks Christian had a team total of 355 to finish first place in the fourth round of the Marmonte League tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Course. The Lions have took first in all four rounds of league tournament. Westlake was second with a 388. Cooper Greenwood shot a 73, Elijah Gallo had a 74, Harrison Novak shot a 78, and Tanner Klein had 79 for third-place Agoura (388). Thousand Oaks was fourth with a 399, Newbury Park was fifth with a 411, and Calabasas was sixth with a 412.
Brady McHenry fired a 68, Adam Anderson followed with a 70, and Carson Hofferbert, Evan Kuske and Devon Stromme each shot a 91 to lead Buena (11-4, 4-2) to a 411-440 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League match at Olivas Links Golf Course. Dylan Gruber led the Spartans with a 77.
Alex Cheng was the medalist with a 71, Parker Schurer shot a 75, and Vaibhav Sridhar and Will St. John each had a 78 to lead Oak Park (5-5, 5-3) to a 395-418 victory over Simi Valley in a Coastal Canyon League match at par-70 Los Robles Greens Golf Course. Anthony Nilson shot a 73 to lead the Pioneers (6-7, 4-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
Colton Winsick had five goals and an assist, Jayden Mehta had three goals and an assist, Tyler Kang finished with two goals and two assists, Micah DeCloedt had two goals and an assist, Grey Stevens had a goal and an assist, and Ian Morrison added a goal as Oak Park defeated Grace Brethren 14-0 to earn its ninth straight victory.
BOYS TENNIS
Calabasas defeated Newbury Park 10-8 to clinch the Marmonte League championship.
Oak Christian defeated Agoura 12-6 to improve to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the Marmonte League.
BOYS SWIMMING
San Marcos defeated Rio Mesa 116-54 in a Channel League meet. For Rio Mesa, Jaiden Monroe won the 100 butterfly (51.96) and 100 backstroke (52.53).
GIRLS SWIMMING
San Marcos defeated Rio Mesa 92-44 in a Channel League meet.
