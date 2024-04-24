Tubi Breaks Into Live Sports With the Addition of DAZN FAST Channels

Tubi DAZN FAST channels.

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, announced Wednesday that it has partnered with U.K. sports streaming platform DAZN to launch FAST channels in the U.S. and Canada that will bring live sports to the service.

The licensing agreement will deliver mixed martial arts-themed channels DAZN TV and DAZN Ringside, as well as DAZN Women’s Football to the apps of U.S. and Canadian streaming consumers.

DAZN Women's Football is a 24/7 channel delivering a mix of live and classic soccer matches from origins including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while featuring NWSL stars including Lindsay Horan, Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel.

DAZN Ringside includes live undercards; live before-the-bell action. including weigh-ins; as well as more than 300 hours of archival replays, from DAZN's partners in sanctioned blood sport, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy and Wasserman, among others.

DAZN TV includes much of the same MMA content, but also features a more general mix of sports programming, including Champions League and Europa League soccer.

DAZN Ringside will show up on the programming grid of the Tubi app in the U.S., while DAZN TV will be available in Canada.

Fox said last year that Tubi had surpassed 74 million active users. According to Nielsen, the platform accounted for 1.6% of all living-room-based television usage in March.