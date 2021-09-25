Tua Tagovailoa placed on IR. What this means for the young QB

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagoaviloa has had a very difficult time getting adjusted to the NFL. Having been thrusted into the starting role half-way though his rookie season without a full preseason to prepare and less than a year removed from a devastating hip injury, he understandably did not have the best stat line from year No. 1.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, but have done little to give him the necessary tools to succeed.

In the 2021 draft, the Dolphins drafted former Alabama teammate of Tagovailoa’s Jaylen Waddle. They also brought in free agent wide receiver Will Fuller. However, none of this matters if he can’t have at least a few seconds to throw the ball.

In last Sunday’s ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa was sacked three times in just two possessions. The third and final sack led to Tagovailoa being removed from the game, as A.J. Epenesa drove the quarterback into the ground.

Tests concluded the young Dolphins signal caller suffered fractured ribs.

He was initially just ruled out for the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he will now miss at least three weeks after being placed on the injured reserve list today.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

Story continues

Is there a chance Tagovailoa loses his job to a backup? No, especially considering it’s Jacoby Brissett, who didn’t look all too comfortable getting constantly hit or sacked either.

The issue at hand for Miami is the lack of an offensive line. The line has plagued the team for decades and can make any star quarterback look like one of the worst in the league. Whether it be rushed throws, ugly runs when trying to escape a non-existent pocket or batted down throws, the offensive game can’t develop if the offensive line continues to do nothing.

When these three weeks are up, the Dolphins need to make a decision. If they want Tagovailoa to be their quarterback, they must do something to protect him. Go out and make trades with the hoarded assets and draft capital they have and get some experienced and proven linemen.

If they don’t do that, then free Tagovailoa and find a quarterback that would be able to survive getting constantly berated by opposing defenses.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Tagovailoa and provide updates on his health when they become available.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.