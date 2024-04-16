Trevor Lawrence: "There’s definitely been some conversations" about a new contract

After completing his third season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is eligible for a second contract.

Lawrence has displayed potential since he was selected at No. 1 overall, particularly in the last two seasons under head coach Doug Pederson. But Lawrence showed signs of regression last year, completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also lost seven fumbles.

Still, there’s been no indication that the Jaguars aren't interested in eventually signing Lawrence to a lucrative extension.

Asked about his contract situation on Tuesday, Lawrence noted, "There’s definitely been some conversations” about it.

“As far as where that’s at now, it’s not really my focus,” Lawrence said. “I’d love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here and I love where we’re headed as an organization and feel like I’m just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great.

"But, like you said, it’s going into my fourth year, it’s not like this is necessarily going to be my last season — there's a lot that could happen. So, not really my focus right now. At the end of the day, my job isn’t going to change whether I get extended or not before the season. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

Lawrence added that even if he were to get a contract extension at some point soon, his job wouldn’t change. In fact, it would just put even more expectations on him and pressure to perform. While it wouldn’t change his mindset, there would be comfort in a new deal.

“I can’t lie, obviously, it would be nice to have that done and feel good about it,” Lawrence said. “But, no, it's not really the focus right now. I know where we’re at, I know where we’re heading, and I know what I have to do. There’s some improvements that I have to make going forward.”