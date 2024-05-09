Traverse City United falls to Midland Dow, 8-7, in girls home opener

May 9—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City United varsity girls lacrosse co-op will be a problem once the brand-new team gets more experience under its belt.

"Our first couple of games were lopsided affairs where we scored one or two goals in the first five games," United head coach Rich Axtell said. "We are a much better and different team since then."

The United has waited a month to play their first home game of their inaugural season after starting the season with 11 straight road games. The young squad fought tooth and nail in their home opener at Thirlby Field against Midland Dow but lost 8-7.

The United split the season series with the Chargers after defeating them 11-6 in the first meeting.

"We would have liked to initiate our season with a home victory, but it was a back-and-forth battle that both teams worked hard for," Axtell said. "It's the first year, and it's a learning process for all of our girls."

The United (3-6-2) were supposed to have their home opener against Farmington Hills Mercy this past Saturday, but the match got called off because of travel. After having nearly two weeks off, Axtell said the long break didn't help the young team.

"There are certain things you learn in practice and things you only learn in games; and when you miss out on opportunities to play, you miss out on learning opportunities," Axtell said.

The United have eight players who have never played lacrosse, but some have brothers who have or are currently playing for the Traverse City United varsity boys lacrosse co-op. Freshman Summer Lewandowski spent years watching from the stands as her brother, Caleb Lewandowski, tore up the field.

"(Caleb) has a big influence on me because, as the older sibling, we look up to him; and it's cool seeing him do everything so well and never give up," Summer said.

Summer added that Caleb's work ethic and dedication to lacrosse is something she'll take with her as she continues to build her career with the United.

On the field, the United did everything right in the first quarter after the Chargers tacked on the first goal to go up 1-0 with 10:47 to play. Senior Ella Brisbois tied it up with under three minutes to play and continued to light it up in the second quarter.

After sophomore Quinn Gerber tacked on the go-ahead goal with 11:27 to play, Brisbois found the net twice to complete her hat trick to put the United up 5-2. But the Chargers stormed from behind to tie it 5-5 heading into halftime.

Gerber found the back of the net in the third quarter to help the United regain a 6-5 lead with 10:16 remaining, but the Chargers responded right back with two straight goals to make it 7-6.

United sophomore Nyilee Smith hustled from across the field to take Gerber's assist to tie it 7-7 with under seven minutes to play.

The young team stood its ground as best as possible, but the Chargers would score the final goal with six minutes to play. The United attempted to tack on another goal, but the Chargers' offense burned as much clock as possible before the United could make a steal.

"It was a great game from my standpoint because we had players who played their hearts out. Sometimes it works out for you, and sometimes it doesn't," Axtell said. "With it being the first year, it's a learning process for all of our girls."

The United returns to Thirlby Field on Friday against Grandville for senior night, as they'll honor eight seniors.

After 11 straight road games, the United will go on the road one more time before returning for their final regular season game against Saginaw Heritage before Division 1 regionals begin May 17.

"Grand Haven is going to be a tough game, and we have a lot of work we'll have to do between then and now," Axtell said.