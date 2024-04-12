The transfer portal opens Tuesday, and Texas Tech football has a player set to enter

The NCAA transfer portal for football re-opens Tuesday for a 15-day period, and Texas Tech football defensive back Cameron Watts announced Friday he will have his name entered.

Watts is the first Tech player to make public plans to transfer during this cycle. He played in all 13 games last season for the Red Raiders, mainly on special teams, and was credited with seven tackles.

Watts has one season of eligibility remaining, the bonus year extended to players who were on rosters during the Covid-disrupted 2020 season. Watts played in eight games at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 2019 and in 29 games with the Red Raiders over the past four seasons.

He's 5-foot-11, 190 pounds and a graduate of Tulsa (Okla.) Union.

In a social-media post, Watts wrote, "I am thankful for all the love and support I have received from not only my family and friends but all of West Texas during my time as a Red Raider. As a graduate of this university, Texas Tech will always hold a special place in my memory."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football player set to enter transfer portal