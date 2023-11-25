Cameron Watts injury update: Texas Tech DB carted off field vs. Texas, clears initial tests

Texas Tech football defensive back Cameron Watts was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Red Raiders' eventual 57-7 loss to Texas on Friday night, being placed in an immobilized stretcher.

Watts, a fifth-year senior, collided with a teammate helmet-to-helmet on punt coverage. A Texas Tech spokesperson told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that Watts was checked out medically and able to fly back with the team after the game. Coach Joey McGuire added that Watts had some neck pain, but there were no other worrisome signs.

The 5-11 defensive back has played four college seasons with Texas Tech after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M ahead of the 2020 season.

Here's everything to know about Watts' injury, and the latest updates on the Texas Tech defensive back:

Cameron Watts injury update

Watts' injury occurred in the third quarter after he and teammate Nehemiah Martinez hit each others' helmets while covering a Texas punt return.

Medical staff stabilized Watts before putting him onto a stretcher and transporting him off the field. He was checked out medically and expected to fly back to Lubbock with the team, according to a Texas Tech spokesperson.

Joey McGuire comments on Cameron Watts injury

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire commented on Watts' injury after the game:

"I know they've ran all of the tests, one test came back. ... He was alert, he was talking whenever when they put him on the board, it was just a lot of hopefully precaution," he said. "It's a pain in his neck and so, the first test came back and everything was good. Just waiting on the second test."

