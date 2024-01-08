Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Onana, Werner linked with Spurs and Liverpool talk to Henderson

The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe - and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments.

January transfer window LIVE

Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees Real Madrid move

Chelsea linked with buyout deal for Osimhen

Spurs set to sign Timo Werner on loan

January transfer news - live

12:15 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle might be in the market for a player or two this month but their first big news is one player staying - for an extra year.

Centre-back Fabian Schar has been excellent this past year and really since signing for the Magpies overall, and he extends his deal now until 2025.

Extending his stay on Tyneside! 😁🤝 pic.twitter.com/5yGeqwUMDx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 8, 2024

January transfer news - live

12:00 , Karl Matchett

Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea, according to RMC Sport. AC Milan are additionally keen on signing him but are not thought to have the financial resources to compete with the Premier League clubs.

Nice won’t be willing sellers but his performance levels this term have seen him propelled to an in-demand player once more - as he was prior to a failed spell with Barcelona earlier in his career.

With Thiago Silva and Raphael Varane aging and departing respectively, both Chelsea and United need a new option at the back.

Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

11:45 , Karl Matchett

Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham’s new manager to replace Wayne Rooney. The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

He becomes Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney, with the latter’s departure coming after just 83 days.

It's #MowbrayMonday. 🔵⚪️



We are delighted to announce Tony Mowbray as the new Men’s First Team Manager. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 8, 2024

Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.”

More details here:

Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

January transfer news - live

11:30 , Karl Matchett

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he wants to “repay” the club’s faith in him as the striker prepares to return to football following an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has been sidelined since May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s rules for betting on football but is to make his comeback this month.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a January move, however, with The Independent reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker, who Brentford value at £100m.

Toney returns to Brentford with the club in a dire run of form. Thomas Frank’s injury-hit side have lost five Premier League games in a row to be dragged into a relegation battle ahead of their next fixture against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

Ivan Toney responds to transfer speculation ahead of Brentford return

January transfer news - live

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted signing a big-money striker this January is not “realistic” amid the club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on Sunday and have now gone three games without scoring following the 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side were again wasteful against Liverpool, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka all missing good chances.

Gabriel Jesus was sidelined with a knee injury, meanwhile, with Eddie Nkietiah only introduced as a late substitute.

Arsenal are now winless in four games and have let their lead at the top of the Premier League slip away, leading to speculation that they would enter the market this month.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans

January transfer news - live

11:00 , Karl Matchett

Amadou Onana is a player on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing a boost of some sort after three straight defeats including an FA Cup exit at home against Liverpool yesterday.

The Everton man has a £60m price target, according to some outlets, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz another candidate - though he appears more likely to be a summer move of potential.

A Belgian midfielder with excellent ball-winning and ball-carrying abilities, he’d be an expensive addition to an area of the Gunners’ park which already saw over £100m spent on Declan Rice in summer, plus £60m-plus on Kai Havertz, who has played there plenty this term too.

January transfer news - live

10:45 , Karl Matchett

In more immediate news and somewhat lower down the calibre ladder, Timo Werner is prepping for a Premier League return.

The German striker is heading to Tottenham on loan, with RB Leipzig having confirmed he’s allowed to depart as he seeks form and a place in the national team ahead of Euro 2024.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to sign him before their next game with Son now absent, while Spurs will have an option for a permanent deal in the summer.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” technical director Mario Gomez said. “Germany benefits from it. We benefit from this because we get a player going. He will play regularly, that’s what Tottenham have conveyed to us.”

January transfer news - live

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Now to the other striker. Mbappe is out of contract at PSG this summer and while he recently said he hadn’t made his mind up on a summer switch, the latest updates suggest that’s no longer the case.

The Mirror are citing French outlets claiming Mbappe will let a £69m loyalty bonus go to secure himself a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

In contrast, The Times recently suggested the striker’s entourage were “unimpressed” with the Spanish club attempting to force him into a rushed decision, with Liverpool among the clubs who would be willing to make a move if he indicated an openness to the deal.

January transfer news - live

10:17 , Karl Matchett

We might as well start at the top: of the food chain, and of the pitch.

Strikers are at a premium right now and two of the world’s best four No.9s could be on the move in summer for very, very different price tags. If Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the two who won’t be moving, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen seem likely to.

Chelsea are making the latter their top target and Il Matino, via the Evening Standard, say the London club are willing to pay his release clause in full - that’s €120m, or £103.3m - but the deal won’t be done until summer.

Can Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and co fire them into European places before then?

January transfer news - live

09:28 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the January transfer window, with plenty of Premier League clubs likely to do business over the coming weeks as they seek out the points they need to survive - or to pick up the top prizes.

We’ll also have coverage of the biggest names around Europe and the teams looking to tie up business for summer somewhat early.

On Monday morning, the headlines are led by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United - but we’ll bring you everything from every move and every team covered in full across the day.