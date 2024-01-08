Transfer news LIVE: Kylian Mbappe ‘agrees’ Real Madrid deal as Chelsea plot Victor Osimhen move

The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe - and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments.

Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market

Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees Real Madrid move

10:17 , Karl Matchett

We might as well start at the top: of the food chain, and of the pitch.

Strikers are at a premium right now and two of the world’s best four No.9s could be on the move in summer for very, very different price tags. If Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the two who won’t be moving, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen seem likely to.

Chelsea are making the latter their top target and Il Matino, via the Evening Standard, say the London club are willing to pay his release clause in full - that’s €120m, or £103.3m - but the deal won’t be done until summer.

Can Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and co fire them into European places before then?

09:28 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the January transfer window, with plenty of Premier League clubs likely to do business over the coming weeks as they seek out the points they need to survive - or to pick up the top prizes.

We’ll also have coverage of the biggest names around Europe and the teams looking to tie up business for summer somewhat early.

On Monday morning, the headlines are led by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United - but we’ll bring you everything from every move and every team covered in full across the day.