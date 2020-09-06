Tour de France 2020, stage nine — live updates

- The verdict: Yates may be harder to shake off than we thought
12:15 PM
Pinot pops
Following that earlier display from Groupama-FDJ, their leader Thibaut Pinot is struggling. He's lost contact with the bunch that contains the main general classification contenders here at the Tour de France, and he's riding in the cars that trail the riders. Of dear.
12:13 PM
87km to go
Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) pushes on, and there's a tidy little firm in pursuit of the Swiss. Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) trial him while Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) is attempting to hitch a lift. The maillot jaune is around 35sec down the road.
12:06 PM
89km to go
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) almost bridges over to Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), but the Swiss is not waiting up. He has a lovely pedal stroke, tapping away at a high cadence.
12:04 PM
90km to go
All change on the front as Jumbo-Visma control the pace on the front of the pack. That group containing Thibaut Pinot appears to have lost its stream, while Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) is off up the road. Sunweb have looked lively from the start today, but this climb is a tough test and the Swiss has an awful long way to ge yet if he is thinking about a stage win here today.
11:57 AM
93km to go
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) — remember him? — Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) have taken over on the front, and there's a third Groupama-FDJ rider in there and his name is Thibaut Pinot. That's some turnaround from yesterday when he rolled over the line over 24 minutes down on stage winner Nans Peters.
🚴♂ Team effort for @GroupamaFDJ with @reichenbach_seb riding with @ThibautPinot at the front.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020
🚴♂ Manoeuvre collective pour la Groupama-FDJ avec Reichenbach qui roule devant Thibaut Pinot dans l'ascension vers le Col de la Hourcère.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/6tw3lsOFWt
11:50 AM
Turgis crashes
Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) crashes on a narrow bridge, but after shaking himself down he is back up and in the saddle.
11:49 AM
95km to go
Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who all lost time on general classification on Saturday, have made their way into the lead group as they edge up the category one col de la Hourcère.
11:45 AM
97km
Tiesj Benoot and Soren Kragh Andersen are doinga two-up time trial, the Sunweb team-mates are the lone leaders.
11:43 AM
100km to go
Rémi Cavagna who won a stage at last year's Vuelta a España from a breakaway, has been joined by the Sunweb pairing of Tiesj Benoot and Soren Kragh Andersen, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and a few others.
11:38 AM
101km to go
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is off. The French national time trial champion who was parachuted into the Tour de France squad after Stybar was forced to pull out injured, has gained a few seconds on the bunch. But that big bunch has not stopped riding hard, ,not just yet.
11:35 AM
105km to go
CCC are looking lively near the front. A day after putting Ilnur Zakarin in the breakaway, Greg Van Avermaet and Simon Geschke have attempting to forge off the front. Lots of television time is being handed to Fabio Aru who is over four minutes down now.
11:31 AM
Aru struggling off the back
The broomwagon is looming on the wheel of Fabio Aru.
C'est un véritable calvaire pour Fabio Aru depuis le début de l'étape. Tadej Pogacar pourrait perdre un solide équipier aujourd'hui. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/dMQK9YdZSb— Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) September 6, 2020
11:26 AM
Rapid start to the stage
After record were set in the mountains yesterday, today's stage has got off to fast start. The riders have been going at an average speed of 48.5kmh and until these attacks stop, that pace will not be dropping.
11:21 AM
115km to go
Fabio Aru is almost two minutes down on the peloton, the Italian who has struggled with form in recent years was spotted a few minutes ago gesturing to the television cameraperson, clearly unhappy at being the focus of their attention.
The attacks continue, wave after wave, but nothing is sticking.
11:17 AM
Get Carthy!
British rider Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) joins Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) in an attack, though they were soon reeled back in. The peloton is being very careful here today, not wanting to allow anybody that may threaten to higher end of the general classification to go off up the road.
11:14 AM
122.5km to go
All back as one, the peloton is strung out in a single very long line suggesting that the pace to today's stage is very fast. Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile, has lost contact, riding with his nose in the wind with no team-mates or colleagues to take shelter with.
11:12 AM
Trentin takes over
Matteo Trentin (CCC) is the lone leader now, though the Italian's advantage is extremely narrow.
11:09 AM
Martin attacks!
Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation), who won a stage at the Tour de France in the Pyrenees back in 2013, has attacked off the front.
The Birmingham-born Irishman has been struggling with injury following a recent crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but is appearing lively today.
11:04 AM
The race is on . . .
A slightly earlier start today, and the peloton has already tackled the firts climb of the day, the category four Côté d'Artiguelouve. It will surprise nobody to discover that Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) clipped off to add a single point to his tally in the mountains classification. A number of riders have already attempted to forge off the front, but as yet a breakaway has failed to stick.
11:01 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
Today's stage is another lumpy one, featuring five categorsied climbs . . .
Here's what points are on offer in the mountains classification . . .
. . . while those chasing the green jersey can earns these points:
10:40 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .
10:30 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage nine at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 154km run from Pau to Laruns, which is the second act of a Pyrenean double-header. Before we have a quick look at what is on today's stage, let's have a quick recap of what happened on Saturday.
First up, here's our correspondent Tom Cary's verdict following Nans Peters' (Ag2r-La Mondiale) stage win and the rising status of race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) . . .
Britain’s yellow jersey wearer Adam Yates showed his mettle on the first big day of climbing at the 107th Tour de France, suggesting he may prove harder to shake than his rivals realise.
The 28-year-old, who rides for Australian team Mitchelton-Scott, produced a wonderfully gutsy ride on stage eight, the first of two big days in the Pyrenees.
Yates had looked to be in difficulty when he was dropped from the group of race favourites on the final ascent of the day, the Col de Peyresourde. But he did not panic. Riding at his own pace, he gradually made his way back to the group in time for the descent into the finish town of Loudenvielle.
“I just tried to hang on for as long as possible,” Yates explained afterwards. “I had to pull out and ride at my own pace. But I came back in my own time and then managed to stay with them over the top.”
If there were any doubts about his right to lead the race when he inherited the maillot jaune on Wednesday thanks to a bizarre mistake by Belgian team Deceuninck-Quick Step, who gave Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe an illegal bottle in the last 20km of the stage, there are none now.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Saturday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?
The 2020 Tour de France reached the Pyrenees and an absorbing day of racing further sorted the overall standings and perhaps suggested for the first time that this race will be more complex than just anticipated battle between Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers.
Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau are in Luchon, at the foot of the Peyresourde where the race burst into life.
In this episode we recap Nans Peters’s first Tour de France stage win, ask whether Tadej Pogacar would have attacked had he not lost time on Friday, pick over the bones of Thibaut Pinot’s overall challenge and ask what Jumbo-Visma were up to.
There are also contributions from our audio diarists from inside the peloton and François remembers his first day on the Tour in 1986 when he came face to face with Bernard Hinault.