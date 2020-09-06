Tour de France 2020, stage nine — live updates

12:15 PM

Pinot pops

Following that earlier display from Groupama-FDJ, their leader Thibaut Pinot is struggling. He's lost contact with the bunch that contains the main general classification contenders here at the Tour de France, and he's riding in the cars that trail the riders. Of dear.

12:13 PM

87km to go

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) pushes on, and there's a tidy little firm in pursuit of the Swiss. Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) trial him while Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) is attempting to hitch a lift. The maillot jaune is around 35sec down the road.

12:06 PM

89km to go

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) almost bridges over to Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), but the Swiss is not waiting up. He has a lovely pedal stroke, tapping away at a high cadence.

12:04 PM

90km to go

All change on the front as Jumbo-Visma control the pace on the front of the pack. That group containing Thibaut Pinot appears to have lost its stream, while Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) is off up the road. Sunweb have looked lively from the start today, but this climb is a tough test and the Swiss has an awful long way to ge yet if he is thinking about a stage win here today.

11:57 AM

93km to go

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) — remember him? — Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) have taken over on the front, and there's a third Groupama-FDJ rider in there and his name is Thibaut Pinot. That's some turnaround from yesterday when he rolled over the line over 24 minutes down on stage winner Nans Peters.

🚴‍♂ Team effort for @GroupamaFDJ with @reichenbach_seb riding with @ThibautPinot at the front.



🚴‍♂ Manoeuvre collective pour la Groupama-FDJ avec Reichenbach qui roule devant Thibaut Pinot dans l'ascension vers le Col de la Hourcère.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/6tw3lsOFWt



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020

11:50 AM

Turgis crashes

Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) crashes on a narrow bridge, but after shaking himself down he is back up and in the saddle.

11:49 AM

95km to go

Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who all lost time on general classification on Saturday, have made their way into the lead group as they edge up the category one col de la Hourcère.

11:45 AM

97km

Tiesj Benoot and Soren Kragh Andersen are doinga two-up time trial, the Sunweb team-mates are the lone leaders.

11:43 AM

100km to go

Rémi Cavagna who won a stage at last year's Vuelta a España from a breakaway, has been joined by the Sunweb pairing of Tiesj Benoot and Soren Kragh Andersen, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and a few others.

11:38 AM

101km to go

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is off. The French national time trial champion who was parachuted into the Tour de France squad after Stybar was forced to pull out injured, has gained a few seconds on the bunch. But that big bunch has not stopped riding hard, ,not just yet.

11:35 AM

105km to go

CCC are looking lively near the front. A day after putting Ilnur Zakarin in the breakaway, Greg Van Avermaet and Simon Geschke have attempting to forge off the front. Lots of television time is being handed to Fabio Aru who is over four minutes down now.

11:31 AM

Aru struggling off the back

The broomwagon is looming on the wheel of Fabio Aru.

C'est un véritable calvaire pour Fabio Aru depuis le début de l'étape. Tadej Pogacar pourrait perdre un solide équipier aujourd'hui. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/dMQK9YdZSb — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) September 6, 2020

11:26 AM

Rapid start to the stage

After record were set in the mountains yesterday, today's stage has got off to fast start. The riders have been going at an average speed of 48.5kmh and until these attacks stop, that pace will not be dropping.

