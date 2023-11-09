Toulouse v Liverpool LIVE: Europa League updates as Luis Diaz starts after kidnapped father freed

Liverpool can secure progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League if they achieve a fourth straight win in Group E this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Toulouse, LASK and Union Saint Gilloise and travel to face the French side in the return fixture.

Toulouse have struggled domestically this season and go into the match 14th in Ligue 1, having managed just two wins in 11 matches, but they are second in the Group E with four points.

When the sides met at Anfield, Darwin Nunez starred and Mohamed Salah netted off the bench in a 5-1 hammering, which included Wataru Endo’s first goal for the club. While the temptation for Klopp may be to rotate once more, getting progression wrapped up early would leave two matches where more changes can be made and opportunities handed to fringe players.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Luis Diaz starts for Liverpool after father released by kidnappers in Colombia

17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp to TNT Sports on Diaz: “He is happy, and thumbs up all the time. It looks good, very very good, but I am not the one to release anything.

“So obviously timing-wise it could not have been better, if it’s today - great but let’s go in this game.”

On Diaz starting: “We asked him, he wants to and he will.”

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

Another thing marred Liverpool’s draw at Luton, some of the actions of the home supporters:

Luton have threatened to ban any supporters who are found to have taken part in ‘tragedy chanting’ during Sunday’s home match against Liverpool.

The Football Association has asked the club – and police – for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw, while the PA news agency understands Liverpool have also written asking what measures are to be taken.

Luton issued a statement saying they were “saddened” and “extremely disappointed that a small number of supporters soured the occasion with chants that may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool FC in the past”.

Luton threaten to ban fans involved in ‘tragedy chanting’ during Liverpool match

16:41 , Sonia Twigg

Luis Diaz will start for Liverpool following the news that his father was freed by his kidnappers.

Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for the upcoming Premier League match is also in the starting XI.

Virgil Van Dijk misses out through illness, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones injured.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Luis Diaz’s father has been freed by his kidnappers, Colombia’s government and national football federation have confirmed.

Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), the guerrilla group behind the armed capture of Luis Manuel Diaz nearly two weeks ago, have released the Liverpool star’s father.

Diaz was seized on 28 October along with his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, who was then freed by police.

The government said in a statement that it had held peace talks with the ELN and was celebrating Diaz’s release.

Luis Diaz’s father freed by kidnappers in Colombia

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will miss the Europa League tie in Toulouse due to illness but his place could be filled by a youngster whose rapid rise this season initially took manager Jurgen Klopp by surprise.

When 20-year-old Jarell Quansah joined the squad for pre-season training there was not a lot of consideration given to him playing much of a role in the current campaign and there were even discussions about sending him out on loan.

Jarell Quansah could fill in for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in Toulouse

15:11 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Toulouse vs Liverpool in the Europa League Group E.

A win for the Reds would see them qualify for the knockout stages, but in their most recent match, they left it late to come from behind against Luton and only managed to secure a draw against the recently-promoted Premier League side.

Liverpool may also choose to rotate their squad due to the amount of fixtures which have started to come thick and fast, and allow some players to recover and not make the trip to the south of France.