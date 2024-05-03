Top times set at Nicosia Triangular

May 3—COLUMBIA FALLS — Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish set season bests in the 400 meter and shot put, while also picking up the win in the 100 at the Mike Nicosia Triangular Tuesday.

Zetooney's 57.64 in the 400 put her as the fastest in Class A for 2024, while her 36-4 put her eighth in the shot put in Class A.

Bulldog teammate Carson Krack moved to third in Class A for the boys 400 with a time of 50.67.

In the team results the Bigfork boys took the victory with 73 points, Whitefish (61.5) beat out Columbia Falls (44.5) for second.

The WildKats picked up the girls team victory with 71.5, while Whitefish (47.5) edged Bigfork (47) for second.

The Columbia Falls boys 400 relay team moved into a tie with Laurel for fastest in Class A at 43.45. Bigfork moved into the 10th spot with a 45.03.

Wildcats thrower Lane Voermans set a season best in the discus with a toss of 166-0, putting him second in Class A.

Full results can be found on Athletic.net.