Top available college football transfer portal defensive ends

The Ohio State Buckeyes were rough on defense last season despite being a recruiting juggernaut. However, it is entirely possible that newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is going to want more help on the defensive line. With the lack of pass rush that we witnessed last season, adding some decent help on the edge is not the worst idea.

The inception of the transfer portal has created a bit of a free agency period in college football. It has created a brand new world — some good, some bad — that we won’t get into right now.

Instead, here are the top five defensive ends left in the portal during the 2021 offseason of college football.

Caleb Johnson, Auburn

Auburn defensive lineman Caleb Johnson (45) lays out Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Johnson is one of a few Auburn players looking for greener pastures and the former three-star recruit has plenty of potential to see the field elsewhere. Johnson is a versatile athlete that can bounce back and play on the second level on either the outside or the inside.

Northside (Columbus, Ga.) defensive lineman Caleb Johnson has committed to Auburn. Johnson also considered Florida and Georgia. pic.twitter.com/DH6r4LMkA6 — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) February 7, 2018

Eric Black, Buffalo

Dec 25, 2020; Montgomery, AL, USA; Buffalo Bulls defensive end Eric Black (94) sacks Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) on fourth down to end a chance of scoring in the final minute during the second half at Cramton Bowl Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Black is viewed as a major loss for this Buffalo program as he was fairly productive for the Bulls with four tackles for loss and three sacks last season. It does appear the Buckeyes missed their chance to grab Black as he has announced his intentions to enroll at Stony Brook.

Buffalo transfer DL Eric Black committed to Stony Brook https://t.co/9YKPnLld0E — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 27, 2022

Xavier Young, Washington State

Washington State DE Xavier Young has entered the transfer portal. He didn’t record any stats in 4 games with Washington State. Young was a former 3 ⭐️ recruit out of high school. pic.twitter.com/0CAItaB38p — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) September 29, 2021

Xavier Young didn’t really give Washington State much of a chance as he entered the transfer portal during his true freshman season. The former three-star recruit didn’t see any game time for the Cougars, but was seen as a versatile piece that can play on the interior or on the edge of the defensive line. At 6-foot, 4-inches, and 255-pounds, Young has the ideal size to hang on the strong side at defensive end. He has room to grow and has a nice burst to allow him to see the field sooner rather than later.

Nelson Mbanasor, Texas Tech

Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor (91) between plays in the first half in the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Mbanasor is another versatile defensive lineman that can play on the inside or on the edge. Mbanassor has one year of eligibility remaining and can add some much-needed experience to a team. He saw action in nine games before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. He accounted for 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures, and one pass break-up.

Please join us in officially welcoming, Nelson Mbanasor to Texas Tech! #GunsUp17 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/p07reQAmlM — RedRaiderFB Recruiting (@RedRaider_FB) January 19, 2017

Isaiah Johnson, Fresno State

Fresno State DE Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Career Stats:

• 43 tackles

• 9 TFL

• 4 sacks

• 1 PD

• 1 FR Johnson has 1 tackle this season for Fresno State. pic.twitter.com/HAESpmMSpm — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 5, 2021

Isaiah Johnson isn’t an All-American level performer, but he is a contributor that can provide meaningful snaps off the edge. Johnson is the best guy on the board with two years of eligibility remaining and 12 starts already under his belt. The former three-star recruit has seven tackles for loss and four sacks in his career. Johnson can be a legitimate contributor for a Power Five level team next season.

