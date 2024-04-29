Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 29

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it's only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible

Those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Jackson Holiday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 12 G, .300/.446/.540, 2 HR, 1 SB, 13 BB, 9 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 10 G, .059/.111/.059, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 18 SO at Baltimore

Let's just get this out of the way: It's extremely disappointing to see Holliday back on this list, and his 10 games with the Orioles couldn't have gone much worse. That being said, there's still plenty of reason for optimism, and there's reason to not give up on him as a 2024 play. We've seen plenty of young players struggle in their first taste of MLB action, and this is still one of — if not the — best prospects in baseball with the tools to contribute in every category. He's going to have to rake in Norfolk to get another call soon, but that's a real possibility. When Baltimore calls him back up, you should to.

2. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 23 G, .330/.435/.495, 2 HR, 7 SB, 17 BB, 24 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

Wood bounced back quite nicely from his rough week discussed in the previous list. He picked up at least a hit in every game, and while he didn't homer, he added a pair of steals and hit three doubles. Wood looks like he's ready to go, but the Nationals are playing the long game with the 21-year-old in a year they're not going to compete for a postseason spot. He should be up in the coming weeks, however, and he has the talent to be well worth the wait.

3. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 12 G, .313/.377/.646, 4 HR, 1 SB, 5 BB, 12 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Caminero also bounced back from his weak week (wordplay), and he was particularly strong Sunday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The infielder went 4-for-5 in that contest with a couple of homers to remind folks just how much offensive upside there is in his right-handed bat. There's a really good chance Caminero is up before both of the names listed above him, and while he doesn't have quite the well-rounded fantasy game of Wood and Holliday, he absolutely can be a strong option whenever Tampa Bay adds him to the fold.

4. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 5 G, 17 IP, 0.53 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 5 BB, 34 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

We said last week that there would be a day where Skenes allows a run. It came Wednesday against Omaha, when he allowed two of them — although only one of them earned — in his worst statistical start of the year. The good news in that outing is that Skenes pitched into the fifth for the first time and he struck out seven. The latter news is much more important than the former. Skenes still is being coddled, and while it's understandable and justifiable, it makes his ETA tough to project. What isn't tough to project is whether he's worthy of a roster spot on fantasy rosters when he's up. He is.

5. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 25 G, .303/.393/.525, 5 HR, 3 SB, 13 BB, 16 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

The days of complaining about Black's lack of pop are long gone. He hit two more homers Sunday, and he also had a three-hit day Friday against Louisville. Black has spent the overwhelming majority of his time at first base with the Sounds, and that might be the biggest threat to an early promotion. He's capable of playing a few different infield spots — none particularly great, but capable — so there's absolutely a chance Black forces his way onto the Milwaukee roster. He wouldn't be in the top five if he couldn't.

6. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 24 G, 299/.381/.575, 6 HR, 0 SB, 14 BB, 19 SO at Triple-A Columbus.

Manzardo continues to show off his power; something that wasn't readily apparent during his disappointing 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old has also mostly kept the strikeouts to a low roar with the exception of a three-punch out game against Syracuse on Friday. Manzardo won't contribute much (any) in the steals category, but his power and ability to get on base makes him a very intriguing fantasy option when the Guardians give him the call. When that call will come is up for debate, but he looks ready.

7. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 27 G, .324/.387/.631, 8 HR, 3 SB, 10 BB, 34 SO at Triple-A Norfolk

The hits didn't fall for Mayo last week, but one encouraging thing was seeing five walks; doubling his total from last week's total. The 22-year-old also homered Sunday, and as you can see from the stats above, the power has been there all year for Mayo. If he played in any other organization Mayo would be in the top three of this list. Because he's in Baltimore, there might be a little bit of a wait. The upside is simply too strong to keep him off this list.

8. Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

2024 stats: 5 G, .174/.174/.217, 0 HR, 2 SB, 0 BB, 5 SO at Triple-A Memphis; 20 G, .085/.138/.136, 0 HR, 2 SB, 2 BB, 15 SO at St. Louis.

Because I'm sure some are curious. No, Jordan Walker doesn't qualify for this as he exhausted rookie eligibility. Scott had a rough first week in terms of average and on-base percentage — obviously important things, to be clear — but he still showed off his speed, and those wheels are why he still belongs o this list. It's just as much risk as reward, but there aren't many players who have a chance to dominate one category that are still in the minors. Scott can.

9. Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 stats: 23 G, .300/.364/.622, 7 HR, 0 SB, 8 BB, 21 SO at Triple-A Buffalo.

Welcome to the list, Orelvis. Martinez has easy plus — possibly plus-plus — power in his right-handed bat, but he also appears to have improved his selectivity at the plate, and a well below-average hit-tool now has a chance to at least be average. He won't steal bases and consistency has not been his friend as a professional, but his upside competes with any prospect on this list, and that's saying something. Don't be surprised if the Blue Jays give him a chance in the coming months, if not sooner.

10. Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 4 G, 16.1 IP, 1.10 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 2 BB, 18 SO at Double-A Tennessee.

Well, it took until the end of April, but we finally have our first member of this list who is playing in Double-A. Horton has been dominant in his four chances with the Smokies, and he threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts Saturday. Like Skenes that was also Horton's first start where he pitched into the fifth, and the Cubs are also going to take precautions with their best pitching prospect. That being said, the stuff and command looks right there, and Horton has a chance to be a strong fantasy option by the end of 2024.

​Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants; Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox; Brooks Lee, SS, Minnesota Twins; Joey Loperfido, OF, Houston Astros