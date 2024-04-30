Tommy Fleetwood's caddie, out since before Masters, provides health update

Tommy Fleetwood’s longtime caddie, Ian Finnis, is recovering from open-heart surgery, Finnis announced Tuesday on social media.

Finnis had been out since the Valero Texas Open, the week prior to the Masters, and didn’t caddie for Fleetwood at Augusta National.

“He's not been well all year," Fleetwood said at the Masters, where he tied for third. “At the moment he's at home trying to recover and get the right treatment. Hopefully, he'll be back out sooner rather than later.”

Finnis and Fleetwood, friends since their teenage years growing up in Southport, England, have been working together since 2016. Fleetwood has six DP World Tour victories with Finnis on the bag, most recently the Dubai Invitational in January.

Since Finnis has been out, Fleetwood has leaned on TaylorMade’s Adrian Rietveld, who caddied at Valero and the RBC Heritage, and Augusta National looper Gray Moore.

Finnis’ Instagram post on Tuesday read: “Open heart surgery done!! he said on social media. “Massive thanks to all at the NHS staff. The road to recovery has started. Thanks for all the love.”