Darlinstone Dubar commits to Tennessee basketball as Hofstra transfer

Darlinstone Dubar committed to Tennessee basketball he announced Monday on Instagram, giving the Vols their first offseason roster addition from the transfer portal.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-foot-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association.

Dubar is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native who began his career at Iowa State. He had a minor role as a freshman with the Cyclones before transferring to Hofstra, where he has been a double-digit scorer for three straight seasons.

Who has Tennessee basketball added from the transfer portal?

Dubar is the first player to commit to Tennessee via the portal.

Dubar is averaging 11.7 points and shooting 38.1% on 3-pointers in his career.

Belmont guard Cade Tyson visited Tennessee at the same time as Dubar this weekend. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 46.5% on 3-pointers as a sophomore at Belmont. Tyson ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season. He is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter.

UT is heavily recruiting Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Gayle averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore. Gayle is a career 33.1% 3-point shooter but shot 42.9% as a freshman.

How many scholarships does Tennessee basketball have open?

Tennessee has five scholarships remaining to fill after offseason attrition.

TRACKER: Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who's in, who's out for Rick Barnes' roster

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with junior forward Jonas Aidoo, sophomore forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshmen guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

The Vols have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Darlinstone Dubar commits to Tennessee basketball as Hofstra transfer