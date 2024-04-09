Tobe Awaka enters transfer portal after two Tennessee basketball seasons

Tobe Awaka is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with Tennessee basketball, he announced Tuesday.

The rising junior forward had been a staple of the Vols' post rotation the past two seasons. Awaka averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game this past season. He played exceptionally well in the NCAA tournament, including a 10-point, five-rebound game against Texas in the second round.

Tobe Awaka enters the transfer portal after two seasons with Tennessee basketball

Awaka averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game in two seasons at Tennessee.

Awaka averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a freshman. He signed prior to the 2022-23 season, choosing the Vols over Maryland, Pittsburgh, St. John’s and others. He played at Cardinal Hayes High in New York and he played in the same AAU program as UT point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Who has entered the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball?

Awaka is the third player to enter the portal since Tennessee's season concluded in the Elite Eight. He joined guards Freddie Dilione V and DJ Jefferson.

ROSTER: What to know about Tennessee basketball roster, transfer portal for 2024-25 season

The Vols have five open scholarships after Dilione's departure. They have three scholarship seniors in guards Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi.

They have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tobe Awaka enters transfer portal after 2 Tennessee basketball seasons