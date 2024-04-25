Felix Okpara commits to Tennessee basketball as Ohio State transfer

Tennessee basketball got Felix Okpara this time.

The Vols landed the Ohio State transfer Thursday as a big transfer portal addition. UT initially recruited Okpara out of high school in Chattanooga.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

Felix Okpara fills need for Tennessee basketball

Okpara is an ideal fit for Tennessee, which was in the market for a big man after its top two forwards entered the portal. Both Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka entered the portal in early April, leaving Tennessee without its All-SEC forward and its best rebounder, respectively.

That's why the Vols sought Okpara, who brings shot blocking and rebounding to a roster in need of both. He will likely start for Tennessee, while J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips are in line for larger roles as sophomores. Estrella played with increased confidence late in the season.

Okpara played at Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga before spending his final prep year at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He was teammates at Link Academy with current Vols guard Cameron Carr and former UT forward Julian Phillips.

Who has Tennessee basketball added from the transfer portal?

Okpara is the second player to commit to UT out of the portal. Tennessee added Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar as its first transfer portal recruit.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association.

How many scholarships does Tennessee basketball have open?

Tennessee has four scholarships remaining to fill after offseason attrition.

TRACKER: Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who's in, who's out for Rick Barnes' roster

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with Aidoo, Awaka and redshirt freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

The Vols have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Felix Okpara: Tennessee basketball gets Ohio State transfer forward