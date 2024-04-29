Igor Milicic Jr. commits to Tennessee basketball as Charlotte transfer | Reports

Former Charlotte forward Igor Milicic Jr. is transferring to Tennessee basketball, according to multiple reports Monday.

The 6-foot-10 Milicic averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers and made 56, which would have ranked third on Tennessee's team last season. He joins former Hostra guard Darlinstone Dubar and former Ohio State center Felix Okpara as Tennessee transfer commitments.

Who has Tennessee basketball added from the transfer portal?

Milicic is the third commitment from the transfer portal. Dubar was the first when he committed on April 15 and Okpara committed April 25.

Milicic was named third-team All-AAC. Milicic played at Virginia his freshman year before transferring to Charlotte, where he started 52 games the past two seasons.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association.

Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

How many scholarships does Tennessee basketball have open?

Tennessee has three scholarships remaining to fill after offseason attrition.

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with junior forward Jonas Aidoo, sophomore forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshmen guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

The Vols have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

