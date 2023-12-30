Titans vs. Texans final injury report: Friday
The Tennessee Titans held their final practice of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans.
After both Will Levis and CJ Stroud missed last week’s game with injuries, the two rookie quarterbacks rightfully dominated the headlines over the last few days.
Fortunately for both teams, Levis and Stroud are expected to face each other in what should be the first of many matchups over the course of their professional careers. Outside of those two, each team had a laundry list of players who popped up on their respective injury reports throughout the week.
The good news for the Titans is the only player who has been ruled out is cornerback Caleb Farley, who is technically still on injured reserve either way and isn’t expected to return to action this season.
As for the Texans, defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been the only player ruled out as of this writing. However, there are a couple of notable names for each team whose status is still in question, so let’s take a look at which players popped up with official injury designations on the final injury report of the week.
CB Tre Avery (Knee): Questionable
DL Marlon Davidson (Groin): Questionable
TE Josh Whyle (Knee): Questionable
CB Caleb Farley (Back): OUT
Texans injury report
DE Will Anderson (Ankle): Questionable
DT Maliek Collins (Hip): Questionable
CB Steven Nelson (Foot/Hamstring/Hand): Questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (Ankle): Questionable
FB Andrew Beck (Calf): Questionable
DE Jonathan Greenard (Ankle): OUT