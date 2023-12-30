Titans vs. Texans final injury report: Friday

The Tennessee Titans held their final practice of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans.

After both Will Levis and CJ Stroud missed last week’s game with injuries, the two rookie quarterbacks rightfully dominated the headlines over the last few days.

Fortunately for both teams, Levis and Stroud are expected to face each other in what should be the first of many matchups over the course of their professional careers. Outside of those two, each team had a laundry list of players who popped up on their respective injury reports throughout the week.

The good news for the Titans is the only player who has been ruled out is cornerback Caleb Farley, who is technically still on injured reserve either way and isn’t expected to return to action this season.

As for the Texans, defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been the only player ruled out as of this writing. However, there are a couple of notable names for each team whose status is still in question, so let’s take a look at which players popped up with official injury designations on the final injury report of the week.

CB Tre Avery (Knee): Questionable

DL Marlon Davidson (Groin): Questionable

TE Josh Whyle (Knee): Questionable

CB Caleb Farley (Back): OUT

Texans injury report

DE Will Anderson (Ankle): Questionable

DT Maliek Collins (Hip): Questionable

CB Steven Nelson (Foot/Hamstring/Hand): Questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (Ankle): Questionable

FB Andrew Beck (Calf): Questionable

DE Jonathan Greenard (Ankle): OUT

