Titans’ A.J. Brown comments on silly trade speculation

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter on Sunday to express how “tired” he is of all the trade speculation surrounding him lately.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini started the speculation by saying the New York Jets were “keeping an eye on” Brown’s contract situation with the hope that the Ole Miss product could become available for trade if he and the Titans can’t come to an agreement on an extension.

What’s important to note here is that this wasn’t based on any sources telling Cimini the Titans are actually interested in dealing their wideout, but rather the Jets keeping tabs on a really good player, something every team does.

Regardless, the Titans have plenty of time to get something done. Brown still has one more year left on his rookie deal and isn’t set to hit free agency until the 2023 offseason.

Tired of all this just like y’all — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 3, 2022

There’s simply no way Tennessee will give up on trying to work out a long-term deal with arguably its best playmaker and trade him either before or during the 2022 campaign.

Earlier this offseason, general manager Jon Robinson made it quite clear the team has no intention of trading Brown, and instead the Titans are intent on keeping him in Nashville for the long haul. We fully expect that to happen.

Related

Titans' draft history with the No. 26 overall pick Jalen Hurts tries to recruit A.J. Brown to Eagles in Instagram exchange Titans showing 'consistent' interest in SMU TE Grant Calcaterra

List